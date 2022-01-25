‘Unstoppable’, ‘one of the best in the world’ and ‘better than Pele’

Documentary about Neymar’s career brought testimonials from several players and celebrities involved with the athlete

This Monday, a new documentary about Neymar’s career premiered. “Neymar – The Perfect Chaos” brings the player’s story from childhood to the current moment in the athlete’s life. Throughout the first episode, several former players and businessmen who were present in the striker’s trajectory gave their opinion on the number 10 of the Brazilian Team It’s from Paris Saint-Germain.

“He’s unstoppable, he’s fast, he’s smart, the sprint he has, the speed with the ball. He is unstoppable”, defined Lionel Messi, who was the player’s teammate in barcelona between 2013 and 2017 and met the Brazilian again at PSG this season.

“Everyone knows his quality, is one of the best players in the world. When I arrived at PSG, the plan was to help Neymar. Neymar is the only celebrity, the cornerstone. He came to Paris on a mission and I came to help him“, praises Mbappé, the Brazilian’s strike partner in Paris.

Messi, Neymar and Mbappé after PSG’s victory over Manchester City in the Champions League Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

One of the phrases that caught the most attention, however, came from the former agent of the Brazilian star, Wagner Ribeiro, who compared him to Pelé: “Neymar is much better and was much better than Pelé. Pele is fantastic, but if he played today, he would have a harder time. If the Neymar played at the time of Pelé, he would score 12 goals per game. it was much easier.”

Who also spoke about the shirt 10 of the Brazilian team was David Beckham. idol of Manchester United It’s from Real Madrid, the Englishman met the Brazilian when Neymar, still 14 years old, went to the Santiago Bernabéu to try out for the merengue team.

“He plays with talent, with passion. Everything he does is for entertainment. What he wears, what he does. The tattoos. Everything he does, you know? He’s very influential in that respect,” says Beckham.

“Yes, he’s got a lot of talent. But for me, the most important thing is that he’s always been a great kid. I got to know him very young, and he has always been the most polite, most polite, most excited boy I have ever met.“, ends.