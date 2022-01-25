US stocks turn around late in trading and close higher; oil falls after positive week

The session was a turnaround in the final stretch for American markets, after a Monday (24) that was heading for widespread losses in international markets. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones rose 0.30% to 34,366 points, the S&P500 rose 0.29% to 4,410 points and the Nasdaq rose 0.63% to 13,855 points.

The intraday declines were significant, with the Dow Jones falling 3.25% and the Nasdaq down 4.9% from the day’s lows.

The growing geopolitical tensions added to the already risk aversion scenario with the expectation of the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decision, next Wednesday (26) during much of the trading session, but also dividing attention throughout the day with the analyzes that the move could be exaggerated after an already negative week, the worst since March 2020.

Already in this session, the speech of NATO that it is putting forces on readiness and reinforcing Eastern Europe with more ships and fighter jets echoed for much of the day in response to the increase in Russia’s military presence on the borders with Ukraine.

“Investors are worried about the prospect of a war in Eastern Europe, as the human and economic cost would be enormous. Some Central European economies, such as Germany, are heavily dependent on energy from Russia and if war breaks out, it is a possibility that these power supply lines will be cut, which would harm economic production in the European Union,” David told Reuters. Madden, market analyst at Equiti Capital.

The United States, meanwhile, said through the Pentagon on Monday afternoon that it had put up to 8,500 troops on alert to be ready to be deployed to eastern Europe, potentially at a very short notice if the alliance of NATO activate a rapid response force.

The preparation order was issued by US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, under the direction of President Joe Biden, and according to Pentagon spokesman John Kirby, the final decision to deploy the military has not yet been made.

In the case of the Fed, concerns that the central bank could tighten monetary policy too quickly added to investor nervousness.

Goldman Sachs economists warn of the risk of the US central bank tightening more aggressively than expected so far. The team led by Jan Hatzius said in a report distributed to clients over the weekend that the current expected scenario is for interest rate hikes in March, June, September and December and that the Federal Reserve announces the beginning of the balance sheet reduction. in July.

However, inflationary pressures mean that the “risks are skewed somewhat upwards,” according to the report.

Economists at the Bank of Wall Street fear that the omicron variant will prolong supply-demand imbalances and are concerned about the lingering force of wage increases. The picture suggests the possibility of continued inflationary pressures in a context of persistent bottlenecks in supply chains, high wage growth and sharp rises in rents and short-term inflation expectations.

“We see the risk of the Federal Open Market Committee taking tightening measures at every meeting until the picture changes,” said Goldman Sachs economists. “This creates the possibility of an interest rate hike or balance sheet announcement earlier, in May, and more than four rate hikes this year.”

JPMorgan’s chief equity strategist, Marko Kolanovic, said in a note on Monday that the sell-off in equity markets seemed overblown.

“The recent pullback in risky assets looks overblown, and a combination of technical indicators approaching oversold territory and sentiment turning bearish suggests that we may be in the final stages of this correction,” Kolanovic said. “While the market struggles to digest the rotation imposed on it by the increase in rates, we hope that the earnings season will calm down”, he evaluates.

Earlier, Europe’s main stock index tumbled nearly 4%. The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX index fell 3.8%, marking its worst daily performance since June 2020.

In London, the FTSE fell 2.63% to 7,297.15 points. In Frankfurt, the DAX index fell 3.80% to 15,011.13 points. In Paris, the CAC-40 index lost 3.97% to 6,787.79 points. In Milan, the Ftse/Mib index had a devaluation of 4.02%, to 25,972.90 points. In Madrid, the Ibex-35 index registered a drop of 3.18%, to 8,417.80 points.

The session was also bearish for oil after a week of bullishness. The stronger dollar and the expectation of higher interest rates by the Fed shook the price of the commodity. Brent for March fell 1.84% to $86.27 a barrel; WTI also for the month dropped 2.15% to $83.31.

It should be noted, however, that both benchmarks rose for the fifth consecutive week last week, gaining around 2% to reach their highest level since October 2014.

Oil prices are up more than 10% this year on concerns over supply tightness and OPEC+ now fighting to achieve a monthly production increase of 400 thousand barrels per day. Tensions in Ukraine have been rising for months after Russia gathered troops near its borders, stoking fears of supply disruptions in Eastern Europe.

(with Reuters and Bloomberg)

