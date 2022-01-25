Vaccination against Covid: more than 148.4 million are fully immunized; 2.22% of children between 5 and 11 years old took the 1st dose | vaccines

The data from the consortium of press vehicles this Monday (24) show that 148,417,635 people are fully immunized. This number represents 69.09% of the population. The booster dose was given in 40,880,726 people, which corresponds to 19.03% of the population.

As of this Monday (24), the consortium will also disclose data on childhood vaccination, of children between 5 and 11 years old. Nine states and the Federal District released figures: Ceará, Federal District, Espírito Santo, Mato Grosso do Sul, Pernambuco, Piauí, Rio Grande do Norte, Roraima, Rio Grande do Sul and São Paulo. in total, 456,101 doses were given to children, who are partially immunized. This number represents 2.22% of the population in this age group who took the first dose.

The Brazilian population over 5 years of age that is partially immunized is 81.5% and the population over 5 years of age that is fully immunized is 74.2%. In both cases, the vast majority of the percentage is formed by the adult population.

9 states did not disclose vaccination data.

States with the highest percentages of fully immunized (2nd dose + single dose): SP (79.06%), PI (75.81%), MG (73.19%), MS (72.33%) and RS (71 .90%).

Total people who are fully immunized (who received two doses or a single dose): 148,417,635 (69.09% of the population)

148,417,635 (69.09% of the population) Total people who received the booster dose: 40,880,726 (19.03% of the population)

40,880,726 (19.03% of the population) Total people who are partially immunized (who received only one of the required doses): 163,187,941 (75.96% of the population)

163,187,941 (75.96% of the population) Total number of children aged 5 to 11 who took the first dose: 456,101 (2.22% of the population aged five to 11)

456,101 (2.22% of the population aged five to 11) Total doses applied: 352,486,302 (79.77% of doses distributed to the states)

352,486,302 (79.77% of doses distributed to the states) 16 states and the DF released new data: AM, BA, CE, DF, ES, GO, MA, MG, MS, PA, PE, PI, RN, RR, SC, SP, TO

AM, BA, CE, DF, ES, GO, MA, MG, MS, PA, PE, PI, RN, RR, SC, SP, TO 9 states did not release new data: AC, AL, AP, MT, PB, PR, RJ, RO, RS

The survey is the result of a partnership of the consortium of press vehicles, formed by g1, “O Globo”, “Extra”, “O Estado de S.Paulo”, “Folha de S.Paulo” and UOL. Vaccination data began to be monitored as of January 21.

[Correção: um erro de preenchimento dos dados de vacinação da Paraíba pelo consórcio de veículos de imprensa resultou em número negativo de divulgação de vacinas no Brasil no domingo (23). O erro foi corrigido nesta segunda-feira (24).]