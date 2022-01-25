Vale (VALE3) three years after Brumadinho: the situation of repairs, dams and possible impacts on the company

The breach of the B1 dam of mining company Vale (VALE3) at the Córrego do Feijão mine, located in the municipality of Brumadinho (MG), which left 270 dead and a trail of environmental destruction, completes three years this Tuesday (25).

With the intense rains recorded in December and January of this year, the topic came back to the fore, with authorities warning about the tailings dams, used to deposit waste and water generated from the processing of ore.

After the Brumadinho tragedy, there was a clear need to adopt measures to prevent such an incident from happening again. In February 2019, a month after the Brumadinho tragedy, state deputies voted for a three-year deadline for all upstream dams, such as the one in Brumadinho, to be emptied or filled in.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

But that’s not what happened. Of the 54 structures of this type in Minas Gerais, only seven were de-characterized, the technical term used for the action — 17 do not even have a plan for it, as reported by the National Mining Agency. The companies assure that until February 25 of this year, when the deadline expires, another 12 will have the same destination.

Upstream dams are built using the tailings by consecutive elevations, in the opposite direction to the flow of water, being considered less safe structures.

Therefore, investors interested in Vale remain attentive to the evolution of the de-characterization of the dams, in addition to new liabilities related to Brumadinho or Samarco.

Last Wednesday (19), the Minas Gerais Public Ministry warned that 18 Vale mining tailings dams in the state will have to undergo some type of intervention as a preventive measure, due to the impacts caused by recent rains.

The specific and preventive actions needed in the 18 dams were raised after an analysis of 31 structures by the Public Ministry of Minas Gerais (MPMG) and the state government, through the State Foundation for the Environment (Feam), explained the agency.

Feam and MP from Minas said that Vale must adopt mitigation measures in each of the structures.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Read also: Criminal process of the tragedy in Brumadinho can return to square one

According to Carlos Eduardo Ferreira Pinto, coordinator of the Environmental Operational Support Center (Caoma), the severe rains affected several structures that will require continuous and rigorous monitoring by the command and control bodies.

“Based on the information received, companies will be required to take all possible and necessary technical measures to ensure the safety of the structures.”

Among the structures that will undergo interventions, three are at emergency level III (Sul Superior, B3/B4 and Forquilha III dams).

For the MP, the most worrying case is that of the Forquilha III dam, in Ouro Preto, where the mining company has not yet completed the plan to de-characterize the dam.

The measures required by the MP are: to correct erosive processes around the structures; maintenance and cleaning of internal, surface and overflow drainage systems; reduce the rainfall contribution from the drainage basin to the dam’s reservoir and ensure the routine maintenance of the structure, including vegetation control;

“Although some measures are taken, they should not have a substantial impact on Vale’s results”, says XP Investimentos.

Read also: CVM accuses former CEO and former director of Vale in the Brumadinho case

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Vale disbursements for Brumadinho

With regard specifically to the Brumadinho case, Vale plans to disburse approximately R$9 billion this year for reparations related to the rupture of a mining tailings dam, it said last Friday to Reuters the company’s special director of Repair and Development, Marcelo Klein.

The estimated amount does not consider the amounts that must be contributed for individual indemnities, which are being closed.

Among the top priorities for the year, according to Klein, is helping firefighters find the last six victims of the disaster.

In addition, the company works on several fronts to regain the trust of the population, delivering not only reparations for the tragedy, but a whole work of approximation with society and participation in the construction of improvements in the development of the regions where it operates.

According to Klein, there is a demand from communities for mining to now work at another level.

Since 2019, the company has disbursed around BRL 18 billion in reparations and compensation for social and environmental damage.

In addition, around 12,000 people signed civil and labor indemnity agreements with Vale, which resulted in the payment of more than R$2.6 billion. At least one family member of each employee, own or outsourced, who died in the breakup has already entered into an indemnity agreement with Vale.

Last year, the mining company signed a Comprehensive Reparation Agreement with the Minas Gerais government, state and federal public ministries and public defenders’ office, which governs ongoing lawsuits, and which closed collective lawsuits, in the amount of BRL 37.7 billion. Meanwhile, individual deals are being carried out separately.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

According to the mining company, this is the definitive solution for the emergency payment made by Vale to those affected by the rupture of the Brumadinho dam. As of November 1, 2021, the terms of the new Income Transfer Program, created and managed by the Justice Institutions, without the participation of Vale, took effect. The Justice Institutions are responsible for defining participation criteria, payments and program management.

It is important to note that the agreement established the form of reparation only for collective damages. It does not interfere in the criminal process, nor does it involve discussions about individual and labor indemnities that must be paid to those affected, which are dealt with separately in specific judicial and extrajudicial proceedings.

Also not included in the agreement are some obligations provided for in other agreements, new emergency demands for the supply of water and silage, the continuity of works in the remaining structures of the Córrego do Feijão Mine, the monitoring of groundwater quality, the hiring of a judicial expert, the costs with the compulsory displacement of those affected who lost their homes and the studies aimed at assessing the risk to human health and the ecological risk.

At the time of the agreement, Morgan Stanley highlighted that Vale’s excess cash generation is evident even with additional commitments from Brumadinho, and saw the agreement as a significant step to eliminate the uncertainty surrounding the case of the Valley. But the deal was not as comprehensive as expected. Therefore, the complete reassessment may take longer to materialize.

Vale’s pending lawsuits

Two lawsuits brought by state prosecutors against the company and its employees remain active.

The first is a lawsuit against some employees of Vale and TüvSüd, all facing charges of environmental crimes and manslaughter.

The second is a civil action against Vale, which is based on Brazilian anti-corruption law. This case has not yet been tried, and it could take a long time for the legal process to run its course before a final verdict is reached.

In the worst-case scenario, the fine would be 20% of the company’s gross revenue in 2018, or about $7 billion. Vale believes that the arguments presented by the prosecutors in this case lack merit.

Initiatives to reduce the use of dams after Brumadinho

Vale said it plans to significantly reduce the use of dams and will invest in alternatives that allow wet processing operations to be replaced by safer and more sustainable processes.

The company sets the following company goals for this initiative:

Intends that 70% of iron ore production will be done by dry processing by 2025;

It foresees investments of US$ 2.3 billion between 2020 and 2025 to increase the use of filtration and dry stacking to 16% of the total production, as well as increasing the development of new technologies, such as the dry magnetic separation of iron ore, from New Steel (company acquired in 2018).

Finally, it said that it had eliminated 7 of the company’s 30 upstream dams since 2019, equivalent to 25% of the forecast.

According to Vale, the expectation is to eliminate 67% of the structures raised upstream by 2025 and 100% of them by 2035.

In addition, the mining company maintains in its balance sheet provisions of around R$10 billion for the Dam De-characterization Program.

What to expect for Vale’s shares (VALE3)

Morgan Stanley believes Vale will deliver solid cash flow over the next few years, despite recently revised downward iron ore price forecasts and future payments from the Brumadinho accident, which should allow the company to return excess cash to shareholders through dividends/buybacks.

The bank also highlights that the shares are being traded at a discount in relation to the four-year pre-Brumadinho average (6.8 times versus 10.7 times), thus having a positive view for the mining company’s action.

Morgan has a recommendation overweight (above average exposure) for Vale’s assets traded on the New York Stock Exchange (the ADRs, or American Depositary Receipts), with a target price of US$ 17.50, configuring an upside potential of 14.3% compared to Monday’s close (24).

The projection for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) is US$ 6.490 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021, against US$ 7.109 billion in the third quarter of 2021.

Just for the sake of comparison, considering the dollar at R$5.50, EBITDA in the fourth quarter would be R$35.695 billion, around 94% of the funds needed to pay the Comprehensive Reparation Agreement with the government of Minas.

The American bank also projects Ebitda of US$33.05 billion in 2021 (+2.5%), US$20.916 billion in 2022 (+6.7%), US$17.734 billion in 2023 (+6.8%) and US$ 14.544 billion in 2024 (+4.1%).

According to a compilation by Refinitiv, of the 21 houses that cover Vale’s shares traded on the New York Stock Exchange, 12 have a buy recommendation, 8 hold and only 1 sell, with an average price target of US$ 17.81. , which represents an upside potential of 16.3% compared to the previous day’s closing.

With regard to VALE3 assets, 7 houses recommend buying the assets and 4 have a recommendation equivalent to neutral, with an average target price of R$ 107.35 (or a 28% appreciation potential in relation to the price on January 24 ).

top pick stocks

However, it should be noted that even houses that are optimistic about the asset continue to highlight Brumadinho as one of the risks, as is the case of Santander, which has the asset VALE3 in its Valor de Janeiro portfolio, also due to the prospect of more extraordinary dividends and buybacks of shares with ore trading above US$ 100 a ton.

BB Investimentos, in turn, has Vale’s share in its top picks portfolio for 2022. For the bank’s analysts, in 2021, Vale showed important advances in terms of the safety of operations and its commitment to society and the environment. -environment.

However, among the risks highlighted by them that could affect the company, in addition to the possible slowdown in global industrial activity, new dam events or new liabilities related to Brumadinho or Samarco are also on the radar.

International investors also continue to monitor the evolution of reparations and the measures taken so that a tragedy like the one that occurred in 2019 does not happen again.

In a note on Tuesday, the LAPFF, the forum for the Great Britain pension fund, said it had followed up with mining companies Vale and BHP after the Brumadinho and Samarco dam failures in Brazil, but was “dismayed” by the slow pace of aid. to communities.

In a scenario where ESG (the acronym for “environmental, social and governance”, referring to the best environmental, social and governance practices) is gaining more and more strength in the investment thesis, mainly from international investors, the practices of the Vale continue to be closely watched by investors.

Looking for a good buying opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today.

Related