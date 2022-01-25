Valentina, daughter of Tadeu Schmidt, declares herself queer; understand more about the letter Q of the acronym LGBTQIA+ | TV & Famous

Daughter of the presenter of “BBB 22”, Thaddeus Schmidt , the young Valentina Schmidt , 19, declared to be a queer person on his social media. The post, made on June 28 of last year, on International LGBTQIA+ Pride Day, went viral and resurfaced in recent days. Check out:

“For years, I had a really hard time accepting and loving myself, and that blocked my love for other people a little bit. So, after years of doubt, I came to a conclusion I’m proud of and finally feel comfortable with: I’m queer, that is, in my case, my sexual orientation and emotional attraction do not fit the standards of heteronormativity. I love myself and I love you all. This is me. Simple as that,” she wrote, in English.

The English word has always had a pejorative connotation, or swearing, meaning something like “faggot” or “deer”. According to the American website Them, reference in the subject, the word ‘queer’ is an inclusive term that refers to individuals whose identities exist beyond the social binary model – male or female. It can represent someone who alternates between the two, those people who identify with a third gender, agender or gender fluid.

Below, meet some celebrities who have already declared themselves as a queer person.

Tilda Swinton 🏳️‍🌈

Tilda Swinton, in a scene from the movie Hail Caesar!

The actress recently stated in an interview with British Vogue: “I’m sure queer actually, at least for me, has to do with sensitivity. I always felt like I was queer, I was just looking for my queer tribe and I found it. And when I found it, I realized that this is my world”, he said.

Alyson Stoner 🏳️‍🌈

Alyson Stoner

The ‘Camp Rock’ actress revealed to ‘Teen Vogue’ magazine: “I, Alyson, am attracted to men, women and people who identify in other ways.”

Is Silvero Pereira the Jaguar of 'The Masked Singer'?

The actor declared that he understood himself as a person outside heteronormative standards since he was a child: “I say that I see myself as queer since I was little. I don’t see Silvero as a child or teenager as gay, but as queer. Someone who did not identify with binary issues, but at the same time saw himself much more in the feminine than in the masculine”, he explains.

Bárbara Paz

Speaking on a podcast last year, the actress said, “I’m a restless person. A woman, a man, non-binary. I discovered that I’m non-binary recently.”