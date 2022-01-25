VIDEO: PM enters swimming pool to arrest SP councilor suspected of injury and prejudice in Rio | Rio de Janeiro

Councilman Renato Oliveira (MDB), mayor of Embu das Artes, in Greater São Paulo, was arrested after a riot in the swimming pool of a condominium in Curicica, in the West Zone of Rio. (see video above).

The confusion occurred this Sunday (23). According to witnesses, the councilor offended residents and an employee with racist phrases.

In videos that circulate on social networks, a military policeman appears inside the pool holding the parliamentarian to try to contain him, while he says he did nothing and swears.

He is then pulled out of the pool with the help of yet another PM and is forcibly taken off the premises. Residents applaud the police action.

In a statement, the Military Police reported that the councilor resisted arrest and was taken to the 32nd DP (Taquara), where he was charged with injury, prejudice and resistance to arrest.

Renato Oliveira was released, and the investigation will be forwarded to Justice. He denies that he was racist. The councilor said that the confusion started because of a sound box turned on by him and said that he did not even talk to the employee who accused him of racial slur.

“In the morning, I arrived at the pool and was talking to some gentlemen who were there, I even played with one. I had a sound box, one of them even put on a song, and then they informed me that there was no sound. I turned it off and said no I would get out of the pool. The police came, I apologized to the other residents for what happened, with the police’s guidance that I could stay, I stayed there calmly in the pool”, he said.

“When again they [moradores] they call the Military Police, come back and Corporal Henrique asked me to leave. But there was no crime. One of the condominium employees, who I had not even spoken to him, a fact confirmed at the police station by three witnesses, accused me of racial slur, which has nothing to do with me, nothing to do with my way of treating and I denounced him for slanderous denunciation. and the employee who went with him for perjury,” he added.