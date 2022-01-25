Vivo opens more than 70 vacancies for the innovation area

Are you looking for a chance to re-enter the job market? Know that Vivo offers more than 70 vacancies for the company’s innovation area, in São Paulo (SP), with opportunities for different levels of seniority – from junior to senior.

There are opportunities for Scrum master, Product Owner, Tech Lead, Agile Coach, Front End/Back End Developers, among others. The hiring aims to meet a demand from the company, which wants to build an integrated digital business platform, in order to accelerate the implementation and evolution of Vivo’s new businesses.

To participate in the selection process, it is necessary to be easy to learn, focus on results, a sense of urgency, resilience, pro-activity and a hands-on profile.

Contractors will receive a salary compatible with the market and will be entitled to a complete package of benefits, which includes meal vouchers, food vouchers, pharmacy assistance, medical assistance, dental assistance, life insurance, corporate cell phone, unlimited voice and data plan, special fixed line, broadband, TV and apps, annual bonus or PPR, private pension, school allowance, daycare or nanny, home office up to twice a week, flexible hours, birthday day off, among others.

In addition, Vivo offers a dynamic and development-friendly environment, as well as a wellness space at its headquarters in São Paulo, with a team of acupuncturists, psychologists, nutritionists, physiotherapists, a room for meditation, yoga and the Albert Einstein clinic. .

how to apply

Those interested in applying for one of the vacancies should access the program page to check more details about the opportunities and, of course, register their CV. Click here to check.