Vote for president of Italy ends in stalemate; leaders seek agreement | World

Italian lawmakers failed to elect a new president in an early secret ballot on Monday, and party leaders met behind the scenes to try to reach consensus on a candidate and avoid political instability.

Prime Minister Mario Draghi remains the front-runner, but concerns that his promotion to head of state could disorganize his coalition government and trigger early national elections have complicated his chances.

A second round of voting will take place on Tuesday, after a majority of the 1,008 “big voters” voted blank on Monday in a poll that lasted nearly five hours.

Though largely ceremonial, the Italian presidential post is also highly influential, with the head of state often called upon to resolve political crises in the eurozone’s third-largest economy, where governments survive on average just a year.

Draghi has made it clear that he would like the job, but major parties have not yet endorsed him, fearing his decision could derail the fight against Covid-19 and jeopardize efforts to receive billions of euros of EU pandemic relief funds.

“I am working to ensure that in the next few hours the center-right offers not one, but several quality proposals,” the League’s right-wing leader Matteo Salvini said on Monday night, suggesting there is no consensus by name. from Draghi.

Salvini was at the center of Monday’s cross-party talks, meeting separately with center-left Democratic Party leader Enrico Letta and former prime minister Giuseppe Conte, who leads the 5 Star Movement, the biggest force. in Parliament.

After meeting with Letta, Salvini and Conte said they were “working on some options” and would meet again on Tuesday. 5 Stars said there was agreement on the need to find a mutually acceptable candidate “that unites the country”.

The winner needs a two-thirds majority in any of the first three rounds of voting, after which a simple majority is sufficient.