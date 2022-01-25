Webb space telescope arrives at destination, 1.5 million km from Earth

New equipment is one of the most expensive in NASA’s history and could produce images that its predecessor, Hubble, could not.

THE telescope space James Webb reached its final orbit, 1.5 million kilometers from Earth, from where it will be able to observe the first galaxies in the Universe, confirmed the NASA this Monday (24th). At around 16:00 GMT, it activated its thrusters to reach the Lagrange 2 point, ideal for observing the cosmos. “Welcome home, Webb!” exclaimed US space agency chief Bill Nelson in a statement. “We have taken a step further to discover the mysteries of the Universe. And I look forward to seeing the first new images of the Universe from the Webb telescope this summer!” he added.

In the region of space in which it will be located, Webb will remain aligned with the Earth as it moves around the Sun, which will allow the umbrella it carries to protect the equipment that is sensitive to heat and light. Under these conditions, Webb should be able to easily exceed its minimum planned life of five years, Keith Parrish Webb, the observatory’s manager, told reporters on a call. The duration of the mission could be around 20 years, he added. “We think it’s probably a good track, but we’re trying to refine it,” he clarified. The James Webb telescope, which costs NASA around $10 billion, is one of the most expensive scientific equipment ever built, compared to its predecessor, Hubble, or the particle accelerator at CERN.

At the beginning of January, NASA managed to put into operation the huge mirror of the telescope that will make it possible to receive radiation emitted by the first stars and galaxies, formed more than 13.4 billion years ago, less than 400 million years after the Big Bang. . As the Universe expands, this light travels further and thus “reddens”. Just as the sound of an object is muffled as it moves away, the light wave is stretched and passes from the frequency visible to the naked eye to the infrared.

However, Webb, unlike Hubble, is equipped to perceive these infrared signals, so it will be able to see not only older objects but also the clouds of interstellar dust that absorb starlight and hide it from the gaze of the Earth. Hubble. It will also help to explore exoplanets, which orbit other stars besides the Sun. It will examine their atmosphere, looking for conditions favorable to the emergence of life. Now that it’s in its final position, you’ll need to wait for your scientific instruments to cool down before being calibrated with high precision. Its first images are expected to be available in June or July.

*With information from AFP