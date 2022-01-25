Website IGN Releases Exclusive Preview of Horizon Forbidden West; new images, gameplay and details

Facebook

IGN has released a preview of Horizon Forbidden West. The text is based on a gameplay that the site experienced for four hours.

First of all, what was seen by IGN is not from the beginning of the game. It’s four hours spread out at some point in the title’s campaign.

See below some selected and translated excerpts from the preview:

Combat is more complex, exploration is freer, and the world is filled with more intriguing life (both robotic and human) and meaningful things to do. The Forbidden West in all its glory still waits to be seen, but I’m not forbidden to tell you why it’s an adventure I can’t wait to embark on.

“It’s been six months since the events of Horizon Zero Dawn, and Aloy has noticed around the world that this Red Blight is invading everywhere. And this is an end-of-the-world threat, and she has to find a way to stop it,” said narrative director Ben McCaw. “Where the game starts, there are some things that we haven’t talked about or shown before that point.”

Forbidden West’s gameplay will feel instantly recognizable to Zero Dawn players, yet refined in almost every way.

“By playing Forbidden West, it was immediately apparent (and appreciable) how much more of the world is scalable. Rather than just brief, sporadic sections with convenient supports placed by the tribes, much more of the rocky terrain is built to be climbed and explored in a volume much more akin to something like the Assassin’s Creed series. Not every inch of every piece of terrain has to be climbed, but there’s certainly a lot more at your disposal, and that’s a HUGE relief. It makes exploration, whether to reach a destination or just check out an area of ​​intrigue, such a more natural and rewarding experience.”

There is an improved Focus, Horizon world detective mode. Focus can be activated by a quick click of R3 to do a pulse sweep around Aloy, revealing features to grab, as well as highlighting scalable parts of the world with yellow lines and markings. Just a few pulses will reveal how much more of the world there is to climb and not just stand in the way of Aloy.

But Focus has also been updated in other ways. You can still scan a robotic enemy and assess its various deployable elements, but instead of having to slowly and accurately scan over a beast, you can use the D-Pad to focus on each of those elements. Now you can also tag a specific part of a robot instead of just the whole thing itself.

Chainscrape is a bustling little town that, while not quite as big as Zero Dawn’s Meridian metropolis, instantly felt more dynamic and full of life.

“We really wanted to hear from fans and reviews, and also based on our own internal feedback. And then there was a whole set of things we wanted to do with the settlements, including the general feeling that they would be more realistic, better animations, better timings for the NPCs, and also audio,” McCaw explained.

“Generally speaking, if you do a side quest in Forbidden West, it won’t be the last time you’ll see this NPC,” McCaw said. “Also, it’s all intertwined with the story that we talked about before, of Aloy, her companions, her evolution as a character and really that question of how she kind of learns to fit in with the human race; starting as an outcast, becoming a savior, how does she really fit in with all these tribes and all these people?”

There will be multiple melee locations around the world; there are Points of View, in which Aloy must align a vision in her focus with a location in the world (a more complex vision of Zero Dawn’s Vantage Points, it seems), and the Salvage Contracts, which task Aloy with hunting for pieces of specific machines in a longer quest for an amazing outfit.

Machine Strike: A minigame à la Gwent in which the player faces opponents on a board made up of several pieces that represent different terrains, with an arsenal of carved machines fighting each other. Machines have different health, attack, and movement stats, and each terrain type can have negative or positive impacts as you try to eliminate your opponent’s fleet.

And all of these goals don’t seem like one of the biggest potential problems in the open world – padding. Instead, McCaw explained how everything is built with more and better rewards in mind, whether they’re new gear, clothing, weapons, or key pieces of lore.

There are now six long skill trees that players can invest in based on their style.

Notably, melee combat has also been improved.

There will also be new weapons like the Javelin Thrower and Shredder Gauntlet, while returning items like Tripcasters and standard elemental arrow options. But now there is a greater variety of these elements, including plasma and acid.

New Arena, an optional area where players will enter the ring to take on various challenges against a mix of machines, needing to finish them within a certain time limit to earn medals that unlock some of the rarest gear in the sequel.

There are graphics modes focused on resolution or performance, DualSense support made the experience more immersive and 3D audio, especially in exploration, is remarkable.

Click on the images below to see them in high resolution: