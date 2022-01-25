Wellington Dias criticizes Bolsonaro’s ‘tantrum’ and says that fund will bring gasoline to R$5

Coordinator at the Forum of Governors and former president of the Northeast Consortium, Governor Wellington Dias (PT) says that the Jair Bolsonaro government’s proposal to include ICMS, a state tax, in the PEC to reduce the price of fuel, gas and electricity in the country is yet another attempt to transfer responsibility.

Dias says that the measure can take about R$ 27 billion from states and municipalities, unbalancing their accounts. He also says that, as 2022 is an election year, there are constitutional impediments to the changes planned by the government.

“I repeat, on this path, we are open to dialogue and we want to help with the solution. Demagogic decisions or pure tantrums with governors and mayors and to harm the fiscal balance of our states and municipalities, we cannot support”.

As an alternative, Dias defends the creation of a Fuel Equalization Fund, a proposal currently being processed in the Senate and which, according to him, can be voted on in February.

“They are revenue from royalties and special participation, and here come state and municipal revenue, taxation on oil exports and distribution of profit and dividend from Petrobras”, says Dias.

“It’s a fund based on revenues from the oil production chain itself. Brazil is a producer of oil. In addition to its consumption, it exports. [deve] have a taxation that allows the conditions of a recipe. In addition to it, Petrobras generates profit. On profit there is the distribution on profit and dividends. Here, whoever wins also has to pay a tax that also forms the equalization fund”, explains the PT.

“Too [tem que ter tributação] on royalties and municipal participation. In practice, with this proposal we will have a reduction of at least R$ 2 in fuel, and definitively”, he adds.

According to him, the implementation of this fund would generate an immediate impact, reducing gasoline from R$7 to R$5. It would, in Dias’ words, be an instrument for the federal government to protect the population from fuel inflation.

“Different from the other proposals that are deception, because there is a slight drop in prices but it grows again, as happened when we adopted the ICMS measure”, he adds.

