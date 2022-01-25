West warns Russia of ‘serious consequences’ if it attacks Ukraine | Politics

Photo: ANATOLII STEPANOV / AFP

Leaders from the United States and several European countries, including Germany, affirmed their “unreserved” support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity and warned Russia of “serious consequences” in the event of an invasion of that country, the German government announced yesterday, after videoconference. with representatives from USA, France, UK, Italy and Poland.

Moscow has deployed more than 100,000 troops on the border and has carried out military exercises, prompting Western countries to also mobilize their armies.

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) has strengthened the defense capability of Europe’s eastern flank and is sending more ships and fighter jets to the region.

The Pentagon said it has 8,500 US troops ready to act under NATO command, and tens of thousands more will be on standby. The move represents an escalation in the direction of US military involvement, according to US government officials.

The White House has ordered the families of its diplomats in Ukraine’s capital Kiev to leave the country. The US government said the move was due to a “persistent threat of a Russian military operation” in Ukraine, the State Department said.

Britain has also started to withdraw staff from the embassy in Kiev, halving staff, according to public broadcaster BBC, although officials in the government of Boris Johnson said there was no specific threat against British nationals in the country.

According to the US State Department, local officials can leave the embassy if they wish, and US citizens residing in Ukraine “should now consider” leaving the country on commercial flights or other modes of transportation. To the New York Times, officials from Joe Biden’s administration admitted that the measure was taken “out of an excess of precaution”.

The US Embassy in Kiev warned in a statement that “Russia’s military action could take place at any time and the US government will not be in a position to remove US citizens in such a contingency, therefore US citizens currently present in Ukraine must plan properly”.

Participants in yesterday’s video conference “agreed that Russia should undertake visible de-escalation initiatives” in this conflict, German Chancellor’s spokesman Olaf Scholz said after yesterday’s video conference.

The realization of the virtual meeting had been announced earlier, when some divergences seemed to arise in the western field about the attitude to adopt towards Russia.

This concerns especially Germany, which is heavily criticized by Ukraine for its refusal to provide weapons, even defensive ones, as the US, the UK or the Baltic countries do.

In the videoconference, in which NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg also participated, Western leaders expressed “great concern” about the concentration of Russian troops on Ukraine’s eastern border and accused Russia of causing the “current tensions”, according to the German communiqué.

But they considered that “the issue of security and stability in Europe could be resolved through negotiation”.

￼Ukraine and Russia have been at odds since the Russian government annexed the Crimean peninsula in 2014. The situation has worsened with the conflict in eastern Ukraine, which has left more than 13,000 dead and where Russia is accused of supporting separatists. The Kremlin denies it. Tensions have increased in recent months over accusations by Western countries that Moscow is preparing an invasion.

Several Russian tank and troop landing ships have left the Baltic in recent days and are heading south, likely towards the Black Sea.

In addition, “the Russians announced a large-scale exercise in Belarus from February 9 to 20, in which they are moving all sorts of military equipment, fighter planes, anti-aircraft missiles, etc.”, according to William Alberque, director of research. of the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS).

As a result, “Ukraine will be completely surrounded by almost a hundred Russian combat groups”: to the north, Belarus, to the south, the Russian presence in the Ukrainian Crimea peninsula – annexed in 2014 – and to the east, the Donbass, plunged in a war with pro-Russian separatists.

Russian President Vladimir Putin accuses Westerners of exacerbating tensions by delivering modern weaponry to Ukraine and carrying out “provocative military exercises” in the Black Sea and near its borders. (with AFP, DW and Agência Estado)

The mobilization of troops in Eastern Europe

The Russian military movement on the border with Ukraine is in response to the mobilization of troops from Europe and the United States, and it bothers Russia. The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) announced yesterday the deployment of more ships and fighter jets to Eastern Europe.

NATO is also deploying additional forces after Ireland complained about possible new Russian military maneuvers in an area close to its coast, at a time of tensions over a possible Moscow attack on Ukraine.

On the other side of the Atlantic, the Pentagon has determined that hundreds of US military personnel are on standby for eventual deployment to Eastern Europe. Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said about 8,500 US troops are ready should NATO decide to act.

NATO has announced that it is expanding its “deterrent” capability in the Baltic Sea region. Denmark is deploying a frigate and F-16 jets to Lithuania. Spain is also sending warships and may send jets to Bulgaria. France, in turn, is on alert to send troops to Bulgarian territory.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the group would “take all necessary measures to protect and defend all allies” and “always respond to any deterioration in our security environment”.

The NATO initiative came at a time when European Union (EU) foreign ministers made a gesture of support for Ukraine. “We are showing unprecedented unity on the situation in Ukraine, under strong coordination with the United States,” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told reporters in Brussels.

The Pentagon did not say under what circumstances it might send troops, but officials said it could send a signal to Russia that the United States would quickly bolster its allies’ defenses in the event of a Russian incursion into Ukraine. The press secretary said that activating American troops would be a NATO decision.

Troops could also be on hand if the US decides to withdraw tens of thousands of Americans currently living in Ukraine, the sources said.

The forces will not be allowed into Ukraine, the US officials said, but could be used as backup for any contingency. Many of them need to be ready to mobilize within 18 to 36 hours, they say.

The Pentagon spokesman reinforced the US commitment to NATO. Kirby said the administration was working on “a whole package” to try to stop a possible attack by Russian President Vladimir Putin. Sending troops to Ukraine is a way to “send a strong message,” he said.

The spokesman further said that Russia continues to act and move troops towards Ukraine. “It’s getting bigger,” he said, “Our job is to make sure that if Russia does something, we’re ready to act.” (from the agencies)

crisis in ukraine

The resolution to the crisis between Russians and Ukrainians, which embraces the interests of Europeans and the United States, is an agenda that requires urgency in 2022. in the current scenario in which Moscow mobilizes hundreds of thousands of soldiers near the border and Europeans and Americans send resources to the Ukrainian government to defend itself.

While the Russians demand that Ukraine not be integrated into the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), in order to limit the presence of foreign troops in Eastern European countries close to their zones of influence, the West signals that it is unlikely to comply with the desire and increases the chorus of “tough measures” and “sanctions” in the event of a Russian invasion.

Since the end of last year, US President Joe Biden has had a couple of meetings with Vladimir Putin to address the issue, but without substantial progress. Last Friday, the 21st, Russian and American diplomats met and the US agreed to send, in the coming days, responses to the Kremlin’s demands on the crisis.

In the absence of consensus, faith entered the discussion to try to lower the temperature. From the Vatican, Pope Francis has called for an international day of “prayer for peace”, to be held this Wednesday, 26, to prevent the divergence from spiraling into armed conflict and provoking a new war. The fact is that as long as the actions of the rulers do not reflect the words spoken by their diplomats, it is not possible to establish a peaceful solution to the old Russian-Ukrainian crisis, which now and again heats up the spirits in the region.

Projection

RUSSIAN INVASION OF UKRAINE

“COULD BE NEW CHECHENIA,” SAYS JOHNSON

Invading Ukraine would plunge Russia into a “violent and bloody” conflict, which would amount to creating “a new Chechnya”, a former Soviet republic of the Caucasus that was the scene of interventions by the Russian army, warned British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

“We have to get the message across that invading Ukraine, from a Russian point of view, will be painful, violent and bloody, and I think it’s very important that people in Russia understand that this could be a new Chechnya,” he said. on British television. “I know a little about these people and I believe they will fight,” he added.

Chechnya experienced two bloody conflicts in the 1990s and 2000s.

Diplomacy

Officials from Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany will meet in Paris tomorrow in an attempt to ease tension between Kiev and Moscow, an aide to French President Emmanuel Macron said.

perceptions

The United States has assured that it has “no disagreement” with Europeans over the unprecedented sanctions that would be imposed on Russia if it invaded Ukraine.