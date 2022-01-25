West warns Russia of ‘serious consequences’ in case of aggression against Ukraine – 01/24/2022

Berlin, Jan 24, 2022 (AFP) – Leaders from the United States and several European countries, including Germany, affirmed their “unreserved” support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity and warned Russia of “serious consequences” in the event of an invasion of that country. , announced the German government this Monday (24).

The participants “agreed that Russia must undertake visible de-escalation initiatives” in this conflict, informed the German Chancellor’s spokesman, Olaf Scholz, after a videoconference in which he participated with leaders from the United States, France, Great Britain, Italy and Poland.

The holding of this videoconference had been announced a little earlier by the White House, when some disagreements seemed to arise in the Western field about the attitude to adopt towards Russia.

This particularly concerns Germany, which is heavily criticized by Ukraine for its refusal to provide weapons, even defensive ones, as the United States, Britain or the Baltic countries do.

Likewise, the countries of the European Union have not yet decreed the departure of part of their diplomatic personnel from Ukraine, at a time when the United States and the United Kingdom have already moved in this direction.

In the videoconference, in which NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg also participated, Western leaders expressed “great concern” about the concentration of Russian troops on Ukraine’s eastern border and accused Russia of causing the “current tensions”, according to the German communiqué.

But they considered that “the issue of security and stability in Europe could be resolved through negotiation”.

Western leaders also “reiterated that they are willing to continue diplomatic efforts in this direction”, which began in January with several meetings between Western and Russian officials, without success so far.

