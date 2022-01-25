Western countries deploy troops in Eastern Europe, warn Russia

US says 8,500 troops are on standby for immediate deployment to Europe if Vladimir Putin decides to launch armed combat against neighboring country

EFE/EPA/Russian Ministry of Defense Western countries believe risk of Russian invasion of Ukraine is imminent



Tension grew between the countries of the nato (North Atlantic Treaty Organization), led by the United States, and the Russia. Faced with an imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine, the western military alliance trumpeted the reinforcement of its troops in Eastern European countries bordering Ukraine. Ships and jets were sent. In addition, the US says 8,500 troops are on standby for immediate deployment to Europe if Vladimir Putin decides to start an armed combat against the neighboring country. “NATO will continue to take all necessary measures to protect and defend all allies, including strengthening the eastern part of the alliance,” said Jens Stoltenberg, secretary general of the alliance.

Leaders from the United States and several European countries, including the Germany, affirmed their “unreserved” support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity and warned Russia of “grave consequences” in the event of an invasion. According to the German government, Western countries hope that the Russians “undertake visible de-escalation initiatives in this conflict”. Leaders from the United States, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy and Poland participated in a videoconference this Monday. On Wednesday, the 26th, theAuthorities from Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany will meet in Paris in an attempt to ease tension between Kiev and Moscow.

*With information from AFP