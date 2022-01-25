What causes an anxiety attack? Here’s how to avoid this problem at home

Since I was little I dreamed of flying. When I learned to read and write, I discovered that I would never want another kind of as…

Mental health is important, especially these days. In this way, excessive charging, multiplicity of tasks, accumulation of functions can be harmful. But, it’s not just these factors that can hurt you. That’s why today, January 24th, the Casa & Agro blog on the Tecnonotícias website shows you what causes an anxiety attack and how to avoid.

In this way, it is important to know what causes an anxiety attack, which are the main reasons. In addition, it is essential to know how it is possible to prevent these episodes from happening. So, to improve your mental health a little more, just stay here with us. We will show you some important tips to help with the problem.

What are anxiety attacks?

Anxiety attacks are fear attacks that appear for no real reason. That way, that feeling of agony, tremors, racing heart that starts out of nowhere. Then, you can’t concentrate on basic tasks, you experience shortness of breath and other more serious symptoms. Therefore, she deserves attention, to avoid damage to her mental health.

See what causes an anxiety attack

Thus, it is essential to identify what causes anxiety crisis, to start solving the problem. Also, if they are getting in the way of your routine, it is good to look for a specialist, a health professional to help. So, check out the main reasons that can lead you to develop these crises:

Trauma or very large stress loads;

Depression and other emotional/mental illnesses;

Physical illnesses, especially those that incapacitate;

Accumulation of functions and excess work;

Sleep deprivation, trouble sleeping;

Hereditary factors.

Check out tips to avoid having an anxiety crisis

Now that you already know what causes an anxiety crisis, comes the most important part: knowing how to soften the onset. In this way, some simple actions at home can help. Therefore, we have separated some topics with the main tips for you to avoid this problem. So, check what they are:

Set your hours

For starters, you have to remember that your body works on the basis of certain hormones. In this way, if they are missing or are at high levels, they can cause these panic attacks. So, there are compounds in our body that are produced with the influence of the daily cycle. Therefore, sleeping well at night, and waking up early are super valuable tips for those who want to overcome anxiety.

Eat Well to Improve Anxiety Crisis

In addition, a quality diet also ensures that you do not suffer from this evil. Therefore, always try to avoid foods with caffeine (coffee, some soft drinks, chocolate). That way, you can replace it with calming teas or juices that help you slow down, such as passion fruit. Still, it is important to have a healthy diet to eliminate what causes anxiety attacks.

Don’t overwork

Still, another reason that causes anxiety crisis is putting too many responsibilities in your head. So don’t let work consume you, or the bills. It’s worth trying to adopt a healthier routine, only assuming what you can get. So it’s important not to get overwhelmed!

do regular exercise

In the end, what causes an anxiety attack is also the lack of regular physical exercise. Therefore, be sure to always practice at least an hour of some activity that you enjoy. Thus, you help eliminate accumulated energy, relax the body and you will surely suffer less from crises. One of the coolest exercises for those who are suffering from panic is Yoga, enjoy!

