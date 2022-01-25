what is the best mid-range cell phone

Those who think of taking the first step towards the most sophisticated smartphones on the market, but do not want to pay the fortune of the more expensive models, can add two options in their research: the Galaxy S21 FE 5G, which has just hit the market, and the Moto G100, for almost a year in Brazil — both compatible with 5G.

For many years, Motorola has pushed aside the more advanced segments of the cellphone market and made a recent comeback. With that, it took the Moto G to a new level with the G100, putting the device in the fray against the Galaxy S FE’s first-line rival. Which smartphone is the best? We compared the technical sheets of the two devices. Check it out below.

Moto G100: 168.4mm x 74mm x 9.7mm and 207 grams

Galaxy S21 FE: 155.7mm x 74.5mm x 7.9mm and 177 grams

On the back, both phones have a plastic coating and are IP68 certified, which guarantees protection against water under controlled conditions.

The Moto G100 has a more elongated look, with its almost 17 cm height (length), against the 15.5 cm of the Galaxy S21 FE. The width of the Samsung device is slightly larger, but it is thinner than the rival, as it has less battery capacity.

Samsung’s smartphone has a matte back, while Motorola’s has a kind of holographic effect — which, although cool, makes fingerprints more apparent.

Verdict: A tie.

Moto G100: 6.7 inches, IPS LCD, Full HD+ resolution (2,520 x 1,080 pixels), HDR10+ and 90 Hz refresh rate

Galaxy S21 FE: 6.4 inches, IPS LCD, Full HD+ resolution (1080 x 2400 pixels), HDR10+ and 120Hz refresh rate

While the Moto G100’s screen is 0.3 inch more, the Galaxy S21 FE is better adapted to the context of the 2022 smartphone market, as it has an image refresh rate of 120 Hz, against the rival’s 90 Hz — and in that regard , the higher the number, the better the flow of animations in the display. Both have Full HD+ resolution and IPS panels.

The tiebreaker would be in the benefit of the Samsung model having a screen with more speed in the reproduction of action scenes and games. However, the Moto G100 is HDMI cable compatible for use with Ready For, Motorola’s digital platform that creates a Windows-like virtual environment for using a mouse and keyboard when the device is connected to a monitor.

Verdict: The decision here must take into account what you would most like to have in a smartphone. Therefore, draw.

Moto G100: 5,000 mAh

Galaxy S21 5G FE: 4,500 mAh

The Moto G100 has 11% more battery capacity, with 500mAh more than Samsung’s competitor. In addition, the device comes with the charger in the box, while the Galaxy S21 FE only comes with the cable in its kit.

However, the Samsung device is compatible with a charger of up to 25 W, while the Motorola device is compatible with a charger of up to 20 W.

Verdict: Analyzing the whole work, the positive point is with the Moto G100.

Moto G100: triple rear camera (64 MP main, 16 MP ultra-wide and 2 MP depth sensor) and dual front (16 MP wide-angle and 8 MP ultra-angle);

Galaxy S21 FE: Triple rear camera (12 MP main, 12 MP ultra-wide and 8 MP phone with 3x optical zoom) and single front camera (32 MP)

rear

The Galaxy S21 FE has a triple camera, just like the Motorola handset, but it offers up to 3x optical zoom capability. However, Samsung’s cell phone sensors have lower resolutions.

Both allow for ultra-wide camera shots, those photos that look like they were taken with a GoPro camera. However, the S21 FAITH has a differential for allowing images with a narrower viewing angle.

In tests carried out by tilt, the Moto G100 performed well under favorable lighting conditions, but failed to deliver brilliant results.

As it is a newer device and brother of the advanced cell phones of the S21 line, it is expected that the S21 FE will present better results in a greater versatility of lighting scenarios.

Verdict: Galaxy S21 FE.

Front

At first glance, just the fact that the Moto G100 has two cameras compared to its rival, which has only one, seems like an unfair fight. But it is not.

While the S21 FE has a lower megapixel front camera, it allows for 4K resolution footage. The Moto G100 shoots in Full HD with its front camera.

At the same time, Motorola’s device’s greater versatility for photos is undeniable. It allows, for example, the easy framing of groups in a selfie because of the wide-angle camera on the front.

Verdict: Another draw. The decision here depends on whether you prioritize taking photos or recording videos.

Moto G100: Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G (3.2 GHz, octa-core), 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage;

Galaxy S21 FE: Exynos 2100 5G (2.9 GHz, octa-core), 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage

The Moto G100’s maximum amount of RAM (which helps with cell performance) already puts the device at an advantage. But not everything is always what it seems.

In the GeekBench performance app, he scored 2,860 points against the Galaxy S21 FE’s 3,049 points. That is, at this point, the set of work and the processor made by Samsung itself gives the Galaxy a slight advantage in terms of performance.

It is worth considering that the Motorola cell phone has a (more expensive) option with 256 GB storage, while the competitor is limited to 128 GB of capacity in its internal memory. Neither device has a microSD card slot for memory storage expansion.

Verdict: By a few points, the Galaxy S21 FE takes the spotlight.

Moto G100: from R$2,025 in cash (128 GB in retail stores);

Galaxy S21 FE: BRL 4,049 in cash (128 GB at retailers)

The Galaxy S21 FE is a smartphone that just hit the market, while the Moto G100 was released almost a year ago. Therefore, the price difference between the two is quite large.

Apart from the price of the move, the main differences between the devices are in the cameras and this can be the most important decision factor when choosing a smartphone or another.

Anyway, if you need a cell phone now, the best tip is to invest in the Motorola model, as it offers a good set of features for almost half the price of the rival.

If it is possible to wait a few more months, the tendency is for the value of the Galaxy S21 FE to decrease. If this happens, then the cost-benefit will be more advantageous.

Verdict: Moto G100.