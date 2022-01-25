What time does it start and what will the first elimination be like?

Starting this Tuesday (25), the house of “BBB 22” (Rede Globo) will be emptier! Today the first elimination of the edition will take place, in a wall that counts with Luciano, Naiara Azevedo and Natália. The program will also feature the debut of Dani Calabresa in charge of ‘CAT BBB’.

What time will it be?

According to TV Globo’s schedule, the edition will start at 10:25 pm, after the screening of “Um Lugar ao Sol”.

Formation of the wall and almost giving up

The first wall of the ‘BBB 22’ was formed last Sunday (23) and moved the house. Naiara Azevedo was indicated by the leader, Douglas Silva, and led Luciano with the ‘counter blow’. Natália and Jade Picon were the most voted by the house, but the second got rid of the hot seat in the ‘back-to-back’ competition.

After the formation of the wall, Naiara Azevedo threatened to give up the program, because she did not want to interfere in the opportunity that Luciano and Natália would have if they continued in the house. After being convinced by the contestants to continue on the reality show, she gave up on leaving.

Partial of the UOL poll

Since the beginning of the voting, the UOL public pointed out that brother Luciano should be the first to be eliminated from the program.

At 6:20 am on Tuesday, the participant had 42.83% of the votes to be eliminated. Natalia came next, with 31.26% of the votes. Naiara, in turn, came in third, with 25.91% of the votes.