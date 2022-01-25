What time does the BBB start today: BBB time, Monday, 01/24

This Monday (24th), the BBB 22 (Big Brother Brazil 2022) shows the repercussion of the formation of the first wall of the season. BBB time: see at the end what time BBB starts today.

Surprised by the dynamics that made each participant to indicate two competitors to the wall, many players felt guilty about the choices. The vote yielded discussions during the early hours of Monday (24).

An opportunity to put everything on clean plates – or get them dirty once and for all – is the game of discord, traditionally held on Monday, the day after the walls are formed, and on the eve of eliminations.

On this week’s wall, Luciano Estevan, Natalia Deodato and Naiara Azevedo vie for public preference.

Naiara was nominated by the leader of the week, Douglas Silva. With the counterblow, she pulled Luciano away. Finally, Natália was nominated by the house (Jade Picon was also nominated by the house, but got rid of the wall in the round trip).

WHAT TIME DOES BBB START TODAY

This Monday (24), according to the official programming of Globo and Globoplay, the BBB 22 (Big Brother Brazil 2022) starts at 10:25 pm. However, the BBB time may be changed by the broadcaster without prior notice.

Heads up: in the last few days, BBB 22 has started ahead of schedule by the broadcaster. So schedule to tune in early.

THE reality show this Monday (24) starts right after the telenovela airs a place in the sun (21:30 to 22:25).