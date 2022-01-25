WhatsApp launches new audio feature

THE Whatsapp, the most used instant messaging platform in the country, recently launched a novelty for users who like to send voice messages via messenger.

Now it is possible to listen to the audio before sending it in the conversation, being able to check more calmly everything that was said. Functionality is essential for those who use the tool for work.

“By releasing the novelty, the user will be able to use the microphone of the notebook or PC to record audio and will have the freedom to decide whether or not to send the message after listening”, detailed the WABetaInfo portal.

It is worth mentioning that this is just one of the many functions that the Whatsapp will release. The testers of Whatsapp Web are already experimenting with the new function, which is now available to stable mobile messenger users.

Finally, it should be noted that Meta has also been studying the implementation of an option to listen to audio outside of conversations. The feature is expected to be released in the coming months.

Learn how to identify cloning and protect yourself

Nowadays, with some frequency, criminals are running scams through Whatsapp and the most famous of them is the cloning. Although the crime is not new, miscreants look for different ways to make new victims through the messenger.

How does WhatsApp cloning work?

The cloning of Whatsapp consists of stealing the victim’s account. Generally, the criminal looks for ways to get the activation code of the Whatsapp. It is sent by SMS and allows the messenger’s account to be accessed on another cell phone.

In this way, the verification code and the account belong to the criminals, who use strategies to get money from the victim’s friends and family. In this sense, as soon as the fraud mechanisms are discovered, new means are used by the criminals.

Know what to do when WhatsApp is cloned

When the account of Whatsapp is cloned, the first thing to do is to warn friends and family about the fraud and the possibility of being deceived. The same people can report the account by selecting the contact (victim) and tapping “Report Contact”.

In addition, it is possible to contact the messenger’s technical support to report the problem and request the blocking of the Whatsapp cloned. In this case, it will be necessary to access the “Help” option in the application settings and detail the situation in the “Contact Us” tab.

After that, you will have to wait for the WhatsApp team to respond with some solution. Contact with support can also be made via email, address electronic.