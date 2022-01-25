WhatsApp may launch a very useful feature for those who have Android and iOS

There is no doubt that the Whatsapp is the most popular instant messaging platform in the country. Including, once again, WABetaInfo anticipated a discovery within the platform that performs tests for a tool that matter the history conversations from iOS (iPhone) to Android.

As informed by the website, there will be a need to use an application to migrate from Android to iPhone called “Migrar para iOS” that was developed by Apple. WhatsApp has already specifically developed a migration of conversations from its platform on the iPhone to Samsung devices.

However, all other smartphone devices that use the Android system were excluded. After this process, Google decided to help with Android 12, allowing the migration of conversation backups to reach all new Pixels developed in recent deadlines. For those who are excited about the release for Samsung, it is not a good idea, given that there is even a need to format the device.

There is no specific date for the tool to be released. Because it is still in the testing phase. According to what has been advanced, the WhatsApp platform will make a request in which it asks for permission to import the history before starting the migration process. As usual, the tool update may occur gradually.