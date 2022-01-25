WhatsApp prepares update to the interface of voice calls

THE Whatsapp has plans to launch a new voice call interface. This is another one of the new features that are still being tested by the company, but that were discovered in advance by the specialized portal WABetaInfo.

The messenger wants to allow viewing the wallpaper of conversations while the user is on a voice call. Check the screenshot of how the chat should look during the call:

It is worth noting that the account owner can choose their own wallpaper, including different images for different contacts. When dismissing this possibility, WhatsApp selects a pattern.

The novelty was discovered by WABetaInfo in the test version of the application for iOS devices. However, the expectation is that it will be released to all users soon, including those using Android.

WhatsApp is working on wallpapers for voice calls! New minor tweaks are under development on WhatsApp beta for iOS, in order to improve the interface for voice calls in a future update.https://t.co/EsMN3kLKKv — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) January 21, 2022

Translation: “WhatsApp is working on wallpapers for voice calls! New minor tweaks are in development in WhatsApp beta for iOS in order to improve the interface for voice calls in a future update.”