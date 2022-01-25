where to watch, time, teams and refereeing

The season starts today (25), at 21:00 (Brasília time), for Corinthians and Ferroviária, when the teams face each other at Neo Química Arena for the opening round of the Campeonato Paulista. The year 2022 is one of immense expectations for Timão, which starts the state championship as a favorite for the title and with a cast full of athletes with passages by the Brazilian team and with extensive international shooting.

where to watch

The game will be broadcast by Premiere and also on the Paulistão Play platform. THE UOL Score brings all the information of the match in real time.

time and place

The clash between Corinthians x Ferroviária will be played at Neo Química Arena, in the east side of São Paulo. The ball rolls from 21:00 (Brasilia time).

Possible lineups

Corinthians: Cassius; Fagner, João Victor, Gil and Lucas Piton; Du Queiroz (Gabriel), Paulinho (Giuliano) and Renato Augusto; William, Roger Guedes and Gustavo Mantuan. Technician: Sylvinho.

Railway: Saul; Bruno Leonardo, Léo Rigo and Didi; Bernardo, Uillian Correia, Marquinhos, Murilo Rangel and Breno Lopes; Julio Vitor and Bruno Mezenga. Technician: Elano

embezzlement

Corinthians has five absences for their debut in the Campeonato Paulista. Colombia’s Cantillo is with his country’s national team, while Roni and Ruan Oliveira are under the care of the medical department.

Finally, striker Jô and defender Robson Bambu were not called up because they didn’t have the same time as the rest of the pre-season. The first for having tested positive for covid-19 and the second for having recently come from Nice, France.

Arbitration

Referee: Thiago Luis Scarascati

Assistants: Daniel Luis Marques and José Lucas Cândido de Souza

VAR: Marcio Henrique de Gois