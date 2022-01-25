WHO indicates critical phase of pandemic could end this year

Photo: Noel Celis / AFP

The acute phase of the Covid-19 pandemic could end in 2022, predicts the World Health Organization (WHO). For that, recommend the experts of the United Nations agency, countries should not be left “with their arms crossed”. They need to fight vaccine inequality, apply adapted restrictions and not belittle Sars-CoV-2’s ability to adapt. In this sense, the Ômicron variant cannot be seen as the last variant of the coronavirus or as the only responsible for milder forms of the disease, they warn.

“We can end the acute phase of the pandemic this year, we can end Covid-19 as a global health emergency (the highest alert level),” declared Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the institution, yesterday, during the opening of the WHO executive committee, which meets weekly in Geneva. According to him, more egalitarian vaccination coverage is an essential condition for the exit from the health crisis.

The UN expects that by mid-2022, 70% of the world’s population will be vaccinated, and the health agency has asked the authorities to help meet the target. However, half of the WHO’s 194 member states have not reached the goal set for the end of 2021: to reach 40% of the population vaccinated. In Africa, for example, 85% of the population received only one dose of available immunizations.

The way in which countries have dealt with the Ômicron variant and the effects caused by it has also attracted increasing attention from WHO specialists. According to Ghebreyesus, despite the feeling that it is a milder strain, last week, one person died every 12 seconds worldwide from the disease, and every three seconds, 100 new cases of infection were recorded.

“There are different scenarios for how the pandemic might unfold and how the acute phase might end, but it is dangerous to assume that Omicron will be the last variant,” he warned. According to him, conditions in the world are “ideal” for new variants to emerge, including more transmissible and virulent ones. “It is true that we will live with Covid-19 (…), but learning to live with it shouldn’t mean that we have to leave the path open. It doesn’t mean that we have to accept that 50,000 people die every week due to a disease that we can prevent and recover from”, he emphasized.

Eliana Bicudo, a member of the Brazilian Society of Infectious Diseases (SBI), also believes that living with Covid will be lasting. “This expectation of viral evolution, with the most serious phase of the pandemic overcoming this year, occurs because we will have many people with a complete immunization regimen, with two, three and possibly four doses of vaccine by the end of 2022. But , even so, we will live with this virus and its variants for many years, possibly forever”, he says.

The Brazilian specialist recalls that there are countries with a reduced number of immunized, which threatens the scenario outlined by the UN agency. “Everything depends on this worldwide rate. We will only pass this acute phase when we have a large part of the globe protected, because that is what will prevent the emergence of new strains. Only then will we go to a new stage, in which it will also be easier to deal with the disease,” he says.

Europe

WHO Director for Europe, Hans Kluge had already outlined a promising scenario for the region. According to him, experts predict that 60% of Europeans will contract the new variant by March and that, with that, the health emergency will begin to weaken. “It is plausible that the region is approaching the end of the pandemic,” he told the France-Presse (AFP) news agency on Sunday.

Kluge also urged countries to be cautious, considering the versatility of the coronavirus. He recalled that the continent is not in an “endemic phase” of the disease. “Endemic means (…) that we can predict what will happen. This virus has surprised more than once. So we have to be careful,” he insisted.

In the same vein, the White House adviser for combating the pandemic in the United States, Anthony Fauci, declared, also on Sunday, that there could be a “turnaround” in the situation in the country, with a reduction in the number of cases. Last week, Fauci declared that “it is very unlikely” that the coronavirus will be eradicated, but he believes it is possible to control it “to a certain level” through vaccination and the effect of an already infected population that “shows sufficient low-level immunity”. .

Damage one year after ICU

Most Covid-19 survivors who were treated in an intensive care unit (ICU) showed symptoms of the disease one year after admission. Dutch scientists heard reports of physical, cognitive and mental damage from 246 people with this profile, as well as complaints about harm at work.

The volunteers, aged 61 on average, were in intensive care between March and July 2020 and completed a health status questionnaire 12 months later. It was found that 75% had health problems. Mainly physical problems were recorded, with half of the patients experiencing fatigue, pain, muscle weakness and shortness of breath.

“We also recorded mental symptoms, with one in five ICU survivors reporting feelings of anxiety or post-traumatic stress. In addition, one in six had cognitive problems, such as memory or attention,” said Marieke Zegers in a statement. researcher at Radboud University Medical Center and lead author of the study, published in the latest issue of the journal Jama.

As for the impacts on the profession, more than half of the participants indicated having employment-related problems caused by post-Covid health disorders, such as reduced working hours, extended sick leave and even quitting work. The authors assess that more research needs to be done to deepen understanding of the long-term effects of SARS-CoV-2 infection.