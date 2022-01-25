WHO recommends lifting travel restrictions

Unsplash/Jesse Paul

The World Health Organization (WHO in Portuguese, and WHO in English), at a meeting of the Emergency Committee on International Health Regulations, last week, made changes to the recommendations for international travel and events.

The official recommendation for countries is rCompletely withdraw or relax international travel ban measures, as, according to the WHO, “they do not add value (in the fight against the pandemic) and still contribute to the economic and social stress of countries”.

The failure of the travel restrictions introduced to detect and report cases of the omicron, in order to prevent the variant from spreading internationally, demonstrates, according to the WHO, the ineffectiveness of these measures over time.

Measures during travel, such as wearing a mask, testing, isolation/quarantine and vaccination, should, in the recommendation of the World Health Organization, be taken based on risk analysis, avoiding putting all this weight on the economy on the account of international travelers.

The WHO recommends that countries, companies and travelers remain vigilant and with the necessary health measures and protocols (from mask use to distancing and testing measures), that countries continue to encourage vaccination (and that recognize all vaccines approved by the organization), that have measures at airports to monitor cases and that continue to report and monitor symptoms and positive cases.

The organization also calls for vaccination not to be the ONLY entry requirement, recommending that testing and quarantine, for example, can be used in cases where travelers have not had access to the vaccine, especially in poor countries or for health reasons.

For mass events, WHO also recommends a risk assessment, mitigation and communication strategy. It is necessary to analyze the various factors and risk tolerance in the events, together with the epidemiological context, and add the appropriate measures, such as mandatory vaccination, testing capacity, tracking and contacts of participants.

The WHO Committee also reiterated the importance of access to vaccines for the most vulnerable countries and populations and the awareness that the pandemic is not over and still poses serious risks to health and the global economy.