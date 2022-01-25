Will 40% FGTS fine and unemployment insurance really be extinguished?

A study carried out by the Grupo de Altos Estudos do Trabalho (GEAT), linked to the federal government, proposes changes important in labor legislation, such as the end of the 40% FGTS fine and unemployment insurance. The GEAT is made up of jurists, academics and economists.

Read more: Withdrawal of the total amount of FGTS is released for unemployed

According to the text presented, the suggestion to end these two workers’ rights aims to reduce employee turnover, generating more resources for companies. As a result, the measure will lower the level of unemployment in the country.

This will enable the government to use the resources for other purposes. In case of dismissal, the company must transfer the amount to the FAT (Worker Support Fund), and no longer directly to the worker.

How it works?

The amounts will be distributed among the FGTS accounts linked to workers who receive up to a minimum wage and a half, for up to 30 months. The account will be filled with 16% of the remuneration (deposited by FAT), plus the 8% that is already collected by the company.

After 30 months, the worker will have 7.2 minimum wages in his account, and the government will no longer deposit the 16%. The 8% collection made by the employer will continue to occur normally.

The values ​​will be corrected monthly, based on the indices adopted by the government. After completing 12 minimum wages in the FGTS account, the employee will be able to withdraw the 8% deposited every month by the company.

Resignation

If fired, he will have the right to withdraw monthly the amount equivalent to the remuneration he received while working with a formal contract.

The advantage of the proposal is the monthly withdrawals from the FGTS after completing 12 minimum wages in reserve. However, those who earn more than one and a half salary will be without any benefit in case of dismissal without just cause.

It is worth noting that this is only a study commissioned by the government. So far, there is no indication that the measures will be adopted in practice.