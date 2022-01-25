Will Call of Duty be Xbox exclusive after Activision purchase?

Activision Blizzard is about to be another game producer owned by Microsoft, which has shelled out nearly $70 billion to own games like Call of Duty and World of Warcraft.

But what does this acquisition really mean for these games: Xbox exclusivity? Launching on Game Pass?

This week’s podcast goes into all the details of the biggest game studio purchase in history, and the consequences for the industry and gamers.

Listen and join the conversation yourself: send an e-mail to [email protected] and we will be able to read your message in the next program.

00:00 – Intro

01:20 – Activision Blizzard purchase details

13:10 – Is the purchase of Activision Blizzard good for the game industry?

17:20 – Recap of the Activision Blizzard crisis

26:00 – Bobby Kotick remains CEO

31:31 – Employees react

35:37 – How CoD and other Activision games look

44:30 – Why did Microsoft buy Activision Blizzard?

55:37 – What players think of it all

57:20 – Closing

Presentation: Bruno Izidro, Letícia Wexell and Kika Martini

Edition: Victor Hugo Borges

Links:

Purchase Behind the scenes: https://www.wsj.com/articles/activision-blizzard-microsoft-deal-11642557922

Phil Spencer Washington Post interview: https://www.washingtonpost.com/video-games/2022/01/20/xbox-activision-blizzard-phil-spencer/

Phil Spencer Interview The New York Times: https://www.nytimes.com/2022/01/19/technology/microsoft-activision-games.html

Activision Blizzard Staff Reaction: https://kotaku.com/bobby-kotick-activision-blizzard-harassment-strike-layo-1848394837

Bobby Kotick Interview: https://venturebeat.com/2022/01/18/bobby-kotick-interview-why-activision-blizzard-did-the-deal-with-microsoft/

UOL podcasts are available at uol.com.br/podcasts and on all audio distribution platforms. You can listen to Game Trends for example on Spotify and Youtube or by subscribing to our feed.

FOLLOW HIM START ON THE SOCIAL NETWORKS

Twitter: https://twitter.com/start_uol

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/start_uol/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/startuol/

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@start_uol?

Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/startuol