With 92% occupancy, Ibaneis announces opening of beds for Covid-19 and drive-thru vaccination in DF | Federal District

Amid the high occupancy of ICU beds for patients with Covid-19 in the public network of the Federal District, Governor Ibaneis Rocha (MDB) announced the opening of more vacancies. It also stated that, Starting at 6 pm this Monday (24), the capital will have a drive-thru vaccination post, at the Basic Health Unit (UBS) 1 of Asa Sul.

The announcements were made on a social network, after the occupancy rate of ICU beds in the public network reached 91.8%, on Monday afternoon. According to Ibaneis, the Hospital Regional de Samambaia (HRSam) starts to serve only patients with Covid-19, except for motherhood.

“Three ICUs, with 27 beds, were all converted to fight the disease, as well as 40 infirmary beds in the hospital we built next door and another seven in the main building,” he said.

According to the Health Department system (SES-DF), this afternoon, at HRSam, there were 27 beds, of which 25 were occupied (92.6%).

Also according to the governor, the number of infirmary beds at the Hospital Regional da Asa Norte (Hran) for patients with Covid will also be increased from 26 to 37.

As for the resumption of vaccination in the drive-thru model, the service is aimed at the adult public and occurs from 18:00 to 22:00.

At the beginning of the campaign, the capital had several points that offered vaccination inside the vehicles. However, in recent months, the DF government suspended the modality and began to offer immunizations only for pedestrians.