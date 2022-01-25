With cancer, Lilian Ribeiro denounces delay in the waiting list to operate in the SUS

Lilian Ribeiro, a GloboNews journalist who last year revealed her breast cancer live, used her Twitter profile to denounce the delay in the waiting list to operate oncological patients through SUS. On the microblog, she commented on the case of a woman with cancer who has been waiting for her surgery since October.

“Since October, she had been waiting to be operated on in a public hospital. She was in the system, exams ready, but waiting for the line to move. Time passed and today she received the news that she has metastases in her liver and bones. What to say to this woman?”, began Lilian.

“Think about eight women you love. Now, pay attention to the following: one in eight Brazilian women will be diagnosed with breast cancer during her lifetime. We cannot accept a system that leaves women in a queue like this, right?! We cannot”.

The presenter concluded by saying that the only possibility of improvement is investment in public health: “Let it be clear: it is the defense of the SUS, the investment in it and its improvement that can lead us to a dignified system for ALL people who fight against cancer”.

See Lilian Ribeiro’s publications:

A few days after my first chemotherapy, I met a woman who had just been diagnosed with breast cancer. A housewife, without health insurance, she had been waiting for months to get that biopsy result. + — Lilian Ribeiro (@eulilianribeiro) January 24, 2022

Think of eight women you love. Now, pay attention to the following: one in eight Brazilian women will be diagnosed with breast cancer during her lifetime. We cannot accept a system that leaves women in a queue like this, right?! We can’t. — Lilian Ribeiro (@eulilianribeiro) January 24, 2022

