With no winners, Mega Sena accumulates

Nobody got the six numbers of the 2446 contest right. Mega Seine, drawn this Saturday (22). With that, the award accumulated at R$ 21.96 million, and the estimate of Box is that the next contest, on the 25th, will pay R$ 28.5 million.

The numbers drawn were 1; 13; 27; 41; 51; 58. According to Caixa, 74 bets matched five of the six numbers drawn. The premium paid to each of them was R$ 41,300. The 4,344 bets that matched four numbers received prizes of R$1,005.

The total collection of the contest was just over R$ 53 million – money that is destined, in addition to the payment of the gross prize (43.35%), social security (17.32%); various funds (such as Culture, the National Penitentiary and Public Security), committees, confederations and sports clubs.

Bets for the next contest can be placed until 19:00 (Brasilia time) on the day of the next draw (25), at any lottery in the country or over the internet, on the Caixa Econômica Federal website. A single bet, with six tens, costs R$ 4.50.

