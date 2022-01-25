Woman addicted to spinning classes develops urinary incontinence

Urinary incontinence is a disorder that causes involuntary leakage of urine through the urethra. The main factors associated with the condition are pregnancy, obesity and problems in the prostate region. However, scientists are trying to understand how the practice of activities such as cycling can impact and generate the disease.

To the British newspaper Daily Mail, gynecologist Philippa Kale explained that certain cycling classes can contribute to the development of urinary incontinence in women. According to the expert, staying too long on the seat of a bicycle can trigger serious problems.

She says that a 50-year-old patient, who preferred not to identify herself, sought medical attention after she began to have difficulty holding in her pee when she needed to go to the bathroom. Shortly after, she began to urinate without realizing it.

According to the British newspaper, the woman did not have urinary problems any of the times she became pregnant and, on occasions, did exercises to strengthen the pelvic floor.

After a medical investigation, it was discovered that the problem got worse every time she exercised, and the physical activity was always the same: spinning. The British woman even bought a bike to work out at home, in addition to going to the gym for group classes at least four times a week.

She says she started to feel numbness in the region, but thought it was common for the amount of time she spent on the bike.

common case

“Many report an alarming swelling after a vigorous class, or a feeling of numbness in the area. Leaking urine, even in childless women who have never had problems before, is another common report,” says Kale.

According to the doctor, recent studies indicate that, in addition to a high incidence of incontinence and pelvic pain, cyclists may also experience decreased vaginal sensitivity and a higher rate of urinary tract infections.

She explains that the reason has to do with the constant impacts that the female genitals undergo during exercise. During pedaling, in the movement of leaning forward to hold the handlebars, there is an increase in the internal pressure of the pelvic floor, the network of muscles that serves as the base of the pelvis and supports organs such as the bladder and uterus.

Kale explains that if the pelvic floor is weakened, the pressure can cause urinary incontinence. “This is called stress incontinence. It can be generated by other stimuli, which include strenuous exercise such as running and jumping, but also coughing, sneezing or even just laughing,” he says.

An overly active pelvic floor can also cause incontinence by putting pressure on the bladder and the nerves that supply it. “You can have a mixture of both types of incontinence, and both can be worse after menopause, because the loss of estrogen can lead to weakening of the pelvic floor tissues and urinary system,” he explains.

Correct cycling practice

She points out that the problem does not mean that cycling should not be done. “Doing about 30 minutes of moderately intense exercise five days a week is linked to an endless list of health benefits. But if genital discomfort and incontinence become an issue, some adjustments have to be made.”

The doctor recommends the correct adjustment of the seat and handlebars to ensure comfort. In addition, the use of padded pants can help, but they must be used without underwear so as not to further disturb the impacts in the region.

According to Kale, experts advise getting up every ten minutes while cycling, just to relieve pressure on that part of your body. “This can happen naturally if you’re riding on urban roads, but you might have to remember when you’re on an exercise bike,” he says.

“So, if cycling causes you problems, a few simple adjustments to your equipment and your riding style may be all it takes to get you back on the bike comfortably.”