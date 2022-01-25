Woman who donated a kidney to her ex says she has no regrets: “I would donate another part”

Colleen Le, the woman from the United States who went viral on social media after telling that she donated her left kidney to her ex and was abandoned by him, says she has no regrets despite the disappointing end of the love story.

To the metropolisestiktoker said the transplant took place five years ago, on May 23, 2016, at Sharp Memorial Hospital in California.

The surgery was performed moments after she performed a test that proved the organs were compatible.

“I decided to audition to see if we were compatible because I didn’t want to see him die. I was so nervous,” she commented she.

After the operation, the couple made a full recovery and the transplant was successful.

No regrets

Asked how she feels about her ex after the disappointing situation she went through, Colleen Le said she doesn’t hold grudges. “To this day, I don’t regret what I did, despite the outcome of the relationship,” she commented.

And on whether she would do a grandiose act like this for someone else, she was emphatic: “Yes, I would definitely donate another part of myself to save someone’s life.”

Transplant and betrayal

Colleen Le was surprised, about seven months after the operation, when her ex claimed he cheated on her during a bachelor party in Las Vegas with his church group. “Many arguments later… I finally forgave him and gave him a second chance.”

However, three months after the betrayal, the man ended the relationship, stating that if they were made for each other, “God would bring them together again in the end”.

He even accused her of performing the transplant to “be well” on social media. After that, he started blocking her on all accounts.

