Wood x Buffett, forgotten money in banks and what matters in the market – 01/25/2022 – Mercado

Wood vs Buffett: Duel of Strategies

The performance of two US market funds marked by the differences in their investment strategies helps to illustrate the changing winds on US stock markets.

Understand:

On the one hand, Ark Invest Innovation, managed by Cathie Wood, known for investing in innovative, high-growth companies. The best-known bet was on Tesla, in 2018, which rose from 1300% in their actions ever since.

in their actions ever since. On the other, Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway. The strategy is characterized by the choice of financially solid, undervalued companies that tend to be in more traditional sectors of the economy.

In numbers: if for much of 2020 and 2021 Wood’s fund soared, this year the shares of Ark’s largest ETF fell 24%, while Berkshire shares are up about two%. The difference made the gap between the two fall to eight percentage points in two years.

What explains: the injection of liquidity into the markets to combat the effects of the pandemic mainly benefited technology companies with great growth potential.

The monetary tightening foreseen for this year, however, reversed the trend, and now the papers of companies that benefit from higher interest rates, such as those in the banking and energy sectors, have been doing better.

In a very volatile day in the American markets, the Ibovespa fell 0.92%, to 107,937 points this Monday (24), in an already expected movement of asset correction after the high of the last two weeks. The dollar advanced 0.93%, the BRL 5.5060.

Market worsens forecast for inflation

Economists consulted by the Central Bank have worsened their forecasts for Brazilian inflation this year, according to the Focus survey.

In numbers:

IPCA: analysts see the index ending the year in 5.15% . If the result is confirmed, it would be the second consecutive year that inflation would break the ceiling of the target – which is 5% for 2022. For next year, the projection is for an advance of 3.40%, above the target of 3.25%.

analysts see the index ending the year in . If the result is confirmed, it would be the second consecutive year that inflation would break the ceiling of the target – which is 5% for 2022. For next year, the projection is for an advance of 3.40%, above the target of 3.25%. Selic: estimates continue to predict that the basic interest rate will end this year at 11.75% and 2023 at 8.0%.

estimates continue to predict that the basic interest rate will end this year at and 2023 at 8.0%. GDP: for this year, the projection remained in growth of 0.29%, but there are already banks predicting retraction. For 2023, the estimated high is 1.69%, down 0.06 percentage point from the previous week.

R$ 8 billion are forgotten in banks

About BRL 8 billion of Brazilian citizens and companies are forgotten in the banks. This Monday, the Central Bank released a new tool that will allow the return of these resources.

Understand: these amounts are from closed checking or savings accounts with available balance and fees or installments improperly charged by banks.

There are also resources from quotas or surpluses from people who participated in credit cooperatives and consortium groups that were not contacted by the owners.

Fast game: with the new tool, called “Values ​​Receivable”, individuals and companies can consult forgotten amounts in banks and other entities of the financial system. Money is returned within 12 business days via Pix.

How to make: to see if there is a balance available, access the Central Bank’s Amounts Receivable portal.

To redeem the values, it is necessary to log in to the Registrato system, from BC, or to the account on the gov.br portal.

​ The simplest method is by accessing the Registrato in the holder’s bank application. Click here for the full step-by-step guide.

Google behind engineers

Google will double the number of employees in its engineering sector in Brazil, from the current 200 to 400 by the end of 2023.

new normal: most of the positions offered will be in a hybrid regime, but there are cases in which the vacancy will be completely remote. Most of the employees will be located in Belo Horizonte, the birthplace of Google in the country.

Brazilian version: Known Google resources had important participation of Brazilian engineers in its development. Examples are tracking the results of soccer matches and Family Link, which allows parents to monitor their children’s cell phone use remotely.

fight for talent: with the announcement of the hiring, Google will be a strong competitor in the dispute for technology professionals, an area in which the country faces a deficit.

THE leaf showed last month that the shortage of workers in the Brazilian technology sector is such that, if the current rate of graduates is maintained, the country will arrive in 2025 with 532 thousand vacancies open in this area with no one to occupy them.

US prosecutors sued big tech on Monday for allegedly collecting geolocation data from users, even when expressly unauthorized. The company denies.

