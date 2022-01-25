World reaches highest daily average of deaths by Covid in 4 months | World

Amid the proliferation of omicron variant of the new coronavirus, the daily average of deaths by Covid-19 in the world reached the highest level in 4 months, point to data from “Our World in Data”, a project linked to the University of Oxford.

Share this news on WhatsApp

Share this news on Telegram

The data also show that the moving average of new cases broke a record for the 7th day in a row and exceeded 3.4 million infected per day in the last seven days.

The world recorded a daily average of 8,209 deaths on Monday (24), the highest level since September 24, 2021 (when the moving average was 8,358 – and on a downward trajectory).

Despite the rise in deaths, the current level is far below the pandemic record, recorded almost a year ago. (14.7 thousand on January 26, 2021).

AND, With the advance of vaccination against Covid-19, the number of victims of the pandemic has not grown in the same proportion as the explosion in the number of infected (see charts below).

2 of 5 World reaches the highest daily average of deaths from Covid in 4 months — Photo: Vitoria Romero/g1 World reaches highest daily average of deaths from Covid in 4 months – Photo: Vitoria Romero/g1

Waves caused by the variants

The number of new cases has exploded with the variant omicron, which is more transmissible, and the current record (average of 3.4 million infected per day) is more than 300% higher than the peak of the previous wave.

On April 25, 2021, driven by variants delta at India and gamma at the Brazil, the world recorded an average of 827,000 new cases per day.

Four days later, on the 29th, the average number of deaths reached a peak of 13,900, a level close to the world record that still stands today (14,700 on January 26 of the same year).

At the time, vaccination against Covid-19 was still in its infancy in the world. and the United States and the Europe suffered from the variant beta at the height of winter in the Northern Hemisphere.

3 of 5 Medical teams care for Covid patients at King’s College Hospital in London in January 2022 — Photo: Victoria Jones/PA via AP Medical teams tend to Covid patients at King’s College Hospital in London in January 2022 — Photo: Victoria Jones/PA via AP

With the explosion in the number of infected and the rise in the number of deaths in recent weeks, The Brazil once again one of the countries with the most cases and deaths from Covid-19 in the world (see ranking below).

The moving average of new cases also broke a record for the 7th day in a row and exceeded 150,000 – the highest ever recorded -, according to the consortium of press vehicles.

The average number of deaths is also on an upward trajectory and is back above 300, the highest level since October 31.

4 out of 5 Moving average of known cases — Photo: g1 Moving average of known cases — Photo: g1

The 10 countries with the highest averages of Covid-19 deaths in the last 7 days are:

United States: 2,188 deaths Russia: 669 India: 529 Italy: 355 Brazil : 308 United Kingdom: 264 Mexico: 262 France: 251 Poland: 220 Colombia: 192

The 10 countries with the highest averages of new confirmed cases in the last 7 days are:

United States: 731 thousand France: 361 thousand India: 311 thousand Italy: 173 thousand Brazil : 150 thousand Spain: 122 thousand Germany: 115 thousand Argentina: 106 thousand United Kingdom: 92 thousand Israel: 90 thousand

5 of 5 Hospital Universitário de Brasília (DF) received patients with Covid-19 from Manaus (AM) in January — Photo: Disclosure/HUB Hospital Universitário de Brasília (DF) received patients with Covid-19 from Manaus (AM) in January — Photo: Disclosure/HUB