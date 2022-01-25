World reaches highest daily average of deaths by Covid in 4 months | World

Amid the proliferation of omicron variant of the new coronavirus, the daily average of deaths by Covid-19 in the world reached the highest level in 4 months, according to data from “Our World in Data”, a project linked to the University of Oxford.

The data also show that the moving average of new cases hit a record for the 7th day in a row and reached 3.41 million infected per day in the last seven days.

The world recorded a daily average of 8,209 deaths on Monday (24), the highest level since September 24, 2021 (when the moving average was 8,358 – and on a downward trajectory).

The 10 countries with the highest averages of Covid-19 deaths in the last 7 days were:

United States: 2,188 deaths Russia: 669 India: 529 Italy: 355 Brazil: 308 United Kingdom: 264 Mexico: 262 France: 251 Poland: 220 Colombia: 192

The 10 countries with the highest averages of new confirmed cases in the last 7 days were:

United States: 731 thousand France: 361 thousand India: 311 thousand Italy: 173 thousand Brazil: 150 thousand Spain: 122 thousand Germany: 115 thousand Argentina: 106 thousand United Kingdom: 92 thousand Israel: 90 thousand

The data were compiled this Tuesday (25) by “Our World in Data”.

With the explosion in the number of infected and the rise in the number of deaths in recent weeks, Brazil is once again one of the countries with the most cases and deaths from Covid-19 in the world.

2 of 2 Hospital Universitário de Brasília (DF) received patients with Covid-19 from Manaus (AM) in January — Photo: Disclosure/HUB Hospital Universitário de Brasília (DF) received patients with Covid-19 from Manaus (AM) in January — Photo: Disclosure/HUB

This report is being updated.