Xbox Launches Promotion And You Can Win A Personalized Lunar New Year Xbox Series S

Personalized console celebrates the Chinese zodiac animal of the year 2022 tiger

Xbox has an unmissable opportunity for you to acquire a Custom Xbox Series S. To celebrate the arrival of Chinese New Year, the company will give away a themed version of the console. The Xbox Series S arrives in red, bringing Chinese ideograms and also tiger drawings, Lunar New Year 2022 animal. The promotion is valid for all regions and will be open until the february 3.

The announcement was made through Xbox’s Twitter, revealing the beautiful design of the console, which brings all the cultural characteristics of the country. To participate in the promotion is simple and you check it out as below.

Learn how to win the custom Xbox Series S

To participate in the promotion is very simple, however it will only be valid for participants over 18 years of age, in addition, it is important that Twitter account is registered as “Public”.

Access your Twitter account and become a follower of @Xbox, if not already.

Retweet the promotional post (same as the image above) and include the hashtag: #LunarNewYearXboxSweepstakes

The regulation highlights that there is a limit of one person with a single profile on Twitter, and one person is prohibited from participating with multiple profiles.

Ready, just wait and hope to win.

Xbox should reveal the winner after February 3rd and although the chances are slim that you’ll win, as it’s so simple, it doesn’t hurt to participate. You can check the full regulation by clicking here.

Source: twitter