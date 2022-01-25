Xiaomi 12 Pro can receive a new version with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 manufactured by TSMC

entries
74.6 x 163.6 x 8.16 mm
- 6.73-inch AMOLED screen with 2K resolution
- LTPO display with hole and refresh rate up to 120 Hz
- Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Platform
- 8GB or 12GB RAM
- 128GB or 256GB of internal storage
- 32 MP front camera
- Three rear cameras:
- Main lens with 50 MP sensor
- Wide-angle lens with 50 MP sensor
- Telephoto lens with 50 MP sensor (2x zoom)
- 5G connection, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, stereo sound and fingerprint reader
- 4,600mAh battery with 120W fast charging
- Android 11 running under MIUI 12.5 interface
- Weight: 205 grams
