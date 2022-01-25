XP and Rico launch fund focused on metaverse with initial investment of R$ 100

The brokers XP and Rico announced this Monday (24) the launch of a new fund focused on companies that work with the metaverse, aimed at the general public and with a minimum investment of R$ 100.

The fund, called Trend Metaverse, will replicate the Bloomberg Metaverse index, which currently includes 30 global stocks of technology companies, including Apple, Microsoft and Meta (formerly Facebook).

Metaverse is a kind of new layer of reality that integrates the real and virtual worlds. In practice, it is an immersive virtual environment built through various technologies, such as Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality and holograms.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

“This is a product inserted in a market that could earn more than US$ 800 billion in 2024 according to projections from the Bloomberg“, says Henrique Sana, specialist in thematic and alternative investments at XP Inc.

“The index fund that XP is launching will offer exposure to this international equity-themed investment and will rely on the credibility, transparency and expertise of the Bloomberg Intelligence and Bloomberg Indices team,” he explains.

Trend Metaverso has exchange protection against the variation of the dollar against the real, has a management fee of 0.75% per year and has no performance fee.

Among the segments that are part of the index replicated by the fund are companies in the areas of internet, media services, entertainment and content, technologies for hardware, software, among others.

Most of the companies are from the United States, but the index includes companies from other parts of the world as well. In addition to some giants in the sector, companies such as Walt Disney, Warner Music and Discovery also have relevant participation. The index is reconstituted quarterly and rebalanced monthly.

“The fund favors global and sector diversification to select the best assets, that is, global companies that are at the forefront of the metaverse trend – from the production of augmented reality games to the market of digital assets, such as cryptocurrencies”, evaluates Sana.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

How far will cryptocurrencies go? What’s the best way to buy them? We have prepared a free class with step by step. Click here to watch and receive the InfoMoney Cryptocurrency Newsletter

related