XP Inc. offers over 200 jobs; see open opportunities

XP Inc. is a Brazilian investment management company and has become a great reference in the financial market. The company’s growth has been reflected in the generation of more jobs and it currently has 200 jobs in Brazil.

Vacancies are in different positions, including internship opportunities. According to XP Inc. the hires will be made throughout this year. All vacancies are aimed at improving customer service.

Jobs at XP Inc.

The company offers remote jobs. Therefore, interested parties need to register as soon as possible through the link https://boards.greenhouse.io/xpinc.

The selection process is online, as are the job opportunities. According to XP Inc., the promotion of remote jobs is a way to improve the quality of life of people looking for this type of job opportunity.

Opportunities are for Customer Experience and Service. Thus, there are opportunities linked to customer relationships up to Data Science and project management positions.

XP Inc. has been a reference in Brazil also through the care it takes with its customers. The company’s proposal is to offer Brazilians products and services that help improve their financial organization.

The care in the relationship has made XP Inc. recognized worldwide. The company was awarded the Customer Centricity World Series, which highlights companies that care about the customer experience. XP ranked among the top three on the planet.

Therefore, anyone who wants to be part of the XP team can participate in the selection process and follow all the steps to try a job opportunity in the company. On the XP website you can check all vacancies, salaries and requirements for each position.