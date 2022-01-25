XP Investimentos launches fund focused on metaverse

XP Investimentos and brokerage Rico announced this Monday (24) a fund focused on the metaverse, which will be available to their clients. XP Inc. has more than 3.4 million customers and R$815 billion in assets under custody, currently owning the XP, Rico, Clear, Infomoney, XPeed brands, among others.

Rico, on the other hand, focuses on presenting its clients with fun investment options, becoming a reference among the young public for its approach to diversity.

Both companies are now starting to innovate with products linked to one of the hottest sectors in recent months, which is the metaverse.

XP Investimentos and Rico brokerage launch metaverse fund

XP and Rico launched a fund focused on companies working with the metaverse. For this, the fund will replicate a Bloomberg index that currently brings together 30 global shares of technology giants, such as Microsoft, Apple and, of course, Meta (ex-Facebook).

All these companies already work today with the metaverse, a virtual reality environment that allows greater interaction through avatars, but controlled by people. The new fund is aimed at the general public, with a minimum contribution of R$ 100.00.

For Henrique Sana, specialist in thematic and alternative investments at XP Inc, this is a product that could earn a lot in the world market.

“This is a product inserted in a market that could earn more than US$ 800 billion in 2024 according to Bloomberg projections. The index fund that XP is launching on the market will offer exposure to this international equity-themed investment and will rely on the credibility, transparency and expertise of the Bloomberg Intelligence and Bloomberg Indices team”.

Called XP’s Trend Metaverso, this fund will be hedged against the variation of the Dollar against the Real. In addition, it will have the payment of a management fee of 0.75% per year, with no performance fee.

The companies that are included in the Bloomberg Metaverse Index are mostly from the United States, but there are companies from other countries.

Companies operating in the metaverse and cryptocurrencies are privileged by fund

In a statement shared with the livecoins, the XP specialist still makes it clear that this fund is linked to innovation in this metaverse market, but not exclusively from it. That’s because companies watching this sector are also eyeing cryptocurrencies, another booming sector.

“The fund favors global and sector diversification to select the best assets, that is, global companies that are at the forefront of the metaverse trend – from the production of augmented reality games to the market of digital assets, such as cryptocurrencies”.

In this way, the index works with companies that operate in the areas of internet, media services, entertainment and content, hardware and software technologies, among others. Some other companies that are in the index, which will be rebuilt quarterly, are Warner Music, Discovery and Walt Disney.

For Henrique, this product is enough for the common investor who does not want to be left out of the metaverse to start investing in the sector.