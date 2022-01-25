Yemeni rebels launch missiles at UAE and Saudi Arabia | World

Yemeni rebels fired ballistic missiles at the United Arab Emirates on Monday, which intercepted them, and at Saudi Arabia, injuring two people.

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are part of a coalition that has intervened since 2015 in war-torn Yemen to provide military support to the government against Houthi rebels. The latter control most of the north of the territory and the country’s capital, Sanaa.

The three countries are located on the Arabian Peninsula. Yemen borders Saudi Arabia, and the capital of the Emirates, Abu Dhabi, is about 1,500 kilometers from Sanaa.

The new attacks on the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia follow a bombing attributed to the military coalition against a rebel-held prison in northern Yemen on Friday. At least 70 people died.

The growing number of attacks by Houthi rebels against the Emirates, a wealthy Gulf state with a reputation as a peaceful oasis in the Middle East, opens a new chapter in this war that began in 2014.

After taking responsibility for the attacks on the Emirates and Saudi Arabia, the Yemeni rebels threatened this Monday to “intensify” their operations.

“We are prepared to respond to escalation with escalation,” rebel military spokesman Yahya Saree said in a televised statement.

“The UAE’s anti-aircraft defenses intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles launched by the Huthi terrorist group” in the early hours of the morning, the Abu Dhabi Defense Ministry said in a statement.

“The attack caused no casualties, and the wreckage of the destroyed missiles fell around Abu Dhabi,” the statement said, adding that the Emirates “is taking all measures to protect the country from any attack.”

A few hours earlier, in the middle of the night, Saudi authorities announced that two people had been injured by a ballistic missile launched by the Houthis against the southern city of Jazan. Another ballistic missile fired at Dhahran Al Janub (south) was intercepted.

In response, the Saudi-led military coalition said it had destroyed a “ballistic missile launch platform in the Al Jawf region” of northern Yemen.

On January 17, Yemeni rebels claimed responsibility for a drone and missile attack on oil facilities and Abu Dhabi airport. Three people died.

Then they threatened to launch new attacks against the Emirates, asking civilians and foreign companies to avoid “vital places” in the country.

In more than seven years of war, all parties to the conflict in Yemen have been accused of “war crimes” by UN experts.

The coalition, which is blamed for several “mistakes” in its attacks, acknowledged its “mistakes” and accused the rebels of using civilians as human shields.