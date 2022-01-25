‘Your granddaughter’· TV News

Lara (Andréia Horta) will unmask Thaiane (Georgina Castro) in Um Lugar ao Sol. The chef will go to Minas Gerais, search the girl’s life and discover that she is her cousin in Globo’s nine o’clock soap opera. She will then reveal the whole truth to Noca (Marieta Severo), who will feel sick. “It’s your granddaughter,” the restaurant-school teacher will say.

In the next chapters of the serial, Thaiane will show interest in Ravi (Juan Paiva), who will be recently widowed at this point in the plot. The two will end up getting involved, but the relationship will fall apart when the young woman realizes that the boy loves his cousin. Devastated, she returns to her hometown without giving an explanation.

Joy’s ex-partner (Lara Tremouroux) will tell Lara what he knows about the cook, and the two will decide to go to Minas after her. In the city, the duo will discover that the girl is the daughter of Jerônimo (Thelmo Fernandes).

Back in Rio de Janeiro, Christian’s ex-girlfriend (Cauã Reymond) will open the game with Noca. “You left the past behind, but the past came after you. Thaiane is your granddaughter”, reveals the chef.

The old woman will be in disbelief with the news and will get sick. “What moves me the most in this story is Thaiane. A part of everything that, somehow, wanted me, readmitted me”, she will vent a little later.

“And that’s why, daughter, that, before anything else, I need to go there: rescue what I have. Thaiane is part of our life, of our history. And I won’t rest until I bring her back” , will add the veteran.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo. Due to the new outbreak of Covid-19, the feuilleton gained two more weeks on the air and will be extended until March 26. The plot will be replaced by the remake of Pantanal on March 28.

Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine o’clock soap opera that TV news publish daily.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Um Lugar ao Sol and other soap operas: