YouTuber Plays GTA V Through a Game Boy

“Playstation 3/Xbox 360 won two GTAs, the GTA V won three generations of consoles” is one of the many (and most popular) ways to express outrage over the fact that rockstar relaunch the GTA V whenever the opportunity arises. At least they weren’t “at fault” for making the game “run” on a classic game boy.

GTA V “streamed” on the first Game Boy

THE YouTuber Sebastian Staacks owns the channel there oughta be. In the channel description he says that it is “a blog with amazing projects. A collection of complicated devices that no one needs. A shrine to stuff that hasn’t been allowed into the living room but needs to be seen by other geeks.” And definitely one Game Boythe first of all, “running” GTA V It’s something a lot of people need to see. And yes, the device is quite complicated.

sebastian did not carry GTA V to Game Boynor the rockstar I would try to make more money like that with the game. What the German did was “stream” the game on the 160 x 144 pixel screen using a homemade wifi cartridge at the console. Obviously, a console released in 1989 will run a game from 2013 with several limitations, especially since there are only eight buttons and a 4 MHz CPU.

In addition to GTA V, sebastian also played Super Mario World through an emulator on the PC. That is, an emulator of Super Nintendo at the computer being broadcast on Game Boy. THE GTA V was running on Playstation and being transmitted to a notebook with linux… The game streaming of the game streaming.



In the video, the YouTuber explains what he did to transmit the images in the Game Boy and even shows Matrix and other videos on the small screen (like the classic Rick Roll). For those interested in knowing more about the Wi-Fi cartridge, sebastian There is a video explaining the construction of the device.

