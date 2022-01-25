Yu-Gi-Oh! Game hits over 260,000 hits on Steam

Raju Singh

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, the newest hit on Steam brings competition to see who will become the king of the duel!

The latest success in Steam and the game Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, which brings competition to see who will become the Duel King. According to SteamCharts, the free game hit a peak of 262,333 simultaneous players online since its debut, which was last Wednesday (19).

Currently, the game is in 4th place in the list among the most played in Steam, just behind CS: GO, DOTA 2 and PUBG and in front of Apex Legends, GTA V and NARAKA: BLADEPOINT.

The game is available for PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. This number of players should still rise, since the numbers are only those of Steam, if we take into account other platforms, it gets even higher.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel brings more than 10 thousand cards from all phases of the franchise. Players can play solo to learn the rules or play multiplayer matches with competitors from around the world. There is also a shop to purchase new cards and decks. THE Konami still promises events to entertain the public.

