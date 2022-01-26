10 real estate super funds that delivered dividends and share appreciation; what to expect for 2022? – Money Times

win with dividends and with the valuation of quotas it is the best of all worlds — this is what happened with at least 10 real estate funds in the last year, according to a survey by the economics.

See below:

Real Estate Fund ticker Dividend Yield* Quota appreciation** Urca Prime Income URPR11 18.51% 55.75% Habitat II HABT11 16.47% 10.51% Riza Arctium Real Estate ARCT11 15.31% 20.72% Devant DEVA11 13.79% 20.65% Kinea Securities KNSC11 13.71% 19.65% Kinea High Yield KNHY11 13.52% 10.95% REC Receivables Real Estate REC11 12.95% 11.51% Value Cri Index VGIP11 12.74% 11.31% HSI Financial Assets HSAF11 12.57% 15.89% Kinea Price Indices KNIP11 12.85% 5.20% *Between January 21, 2021 and 2022 **Between January 21, 2021 and 2022

What to expect from real estate funds?

Even though real estate funds continue to suffer from rising interest ratesanalysts highlight long-term opportunities that have emerged in the real estate sectorsince many quotas are cheap.

“We see an investment opportunity in the sector, with a long-term view, considering the quality of the FIIs and prices that are exaggeratedly below the book value”, comments the Inter Research in report.

What to expect from each segment?

Logistical real estate funds were an exception in 2021. Driven by the growth of e-commerce in Brazil due to the restrictions imposed over the last two years, the segment’s assets showed some resilience in the crisis.

With the increase in demand, the logistics sector needed to improve its operations. New warehouses emerged and standards were raised, generating, according to Inter, an increase in the price of quality assets and greater demand for custom-built properties.

Taking advantage of the heated market, real estate funds are developing their portfolios, acquiring new spaces to increase their GLA (gross leasable area) and generating new revenues.

FIIs linked to malls have great opportunities for appreciation, according to Inter. Analysts point out that before the pandemic, assets traded between 15-30% above their book value, while they currently trade at an average of 10% discount.

With the relaxation of restrictions and the advance of vaccination, the malls are back up and running, bringing good prospects for resumption.

The pandemic brought new trends in the corporate area. With the spread of the coronavirus, companies began to adopt the home office, which contributed to the increase in vacancy and default in the office segment.

Just like shopping malls, offices reopened after the easing of restrictive rules, although the hybrid work model has become a reality for companies.

However, Inter expects a resumption of the upturn in the corporate market in 2022, given the gradual increase in demand and the rise in quality standards.

Paper real estate funds attract investors in times of greater turmoil. Inter highlights that paper real estate funds are a good alternative to diversify the portfolio and mitigate the risks of the crisis.

“This sector of FIIs invests in fixed income assets, such as Certificates of Real Estate Receivables (CRI), Mortgage Letters of Credit (LCI), Mortgage Bills (LH), among others, and therefore this type of fund usually has greater predictability of results”, he explains.

At a time of high interest rates, debts are corrected according to the indexes, which makes bonds more profitable. The correction is passed on to investors in the form of a dividends.

“The average distribution of the class is 11% per year, higher than the average of 9% per year of Ifix, and almost double the average of brick FIIs”, comments Inter.

Funds of funds (FOFs) are heavily damaged by market downturns. However, Inter draws attention to the “very discounted levels” of the segment, since the funds are traded on average between 70-80% of the book value.

“Certainly, with an appreciation of the market, the FOFs will be strongly benefited and can resume their pre-pandemic movement”, say the analysts.

*With Diana Cheng