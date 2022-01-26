2-year-old boy buys more than R$ 10 thousand in furniture with his mother’s cell phone

What would you do if your 2-year-old took your cell phone and spent a lot on furniture? The situation is real and occurred in the United States. Little Ayaansh Kumar, who will be 2 years old this March, was playing with his mother’s braces and pressed a button. Result: confirmed the purchase of almost US$ 2 thousand (about R$ 10.8 thousand) in furniture.
Madhu Kuma, the boy’s mother, had added several items to the virtual cart on the Walmart website. She and her husband only found out what little Ayaansh had done when several boxes started arriving at their home in New Jersey.
Among the packages, armchairs and plant supports. The parents told NBC they should keep some items and will try to return others and ask for a refund.
In late 2020, a similar case occurred. A 3-year-old child took her mother’s cell phone while she was in the shower and placed an order for R$400 in McDonald’s snacks. Publicist Raissa Wanderley de Andrade, 32, said she was desperate with the purchase.
The case took place in Recife, where the family lives. “At first I said, ‘No, I think it’s some mistake. I didn’t ask for anything’. And they said I was in the elevator. I figured it was someone who had sent me something. So when I got to the kitchen, there was a lot of McDonald’s bags there”, he told, in an interview with Uol.
“I laughed and cried out of nervousness. Because I saw a bill for R$400 and the more I took orders, the more I laughed. Ten milkshakes, me, my mother and my husband at home, three adults, him and an 11 month old baby. I tell this story and laugh. I think I spent an hour laughing and I even concluded that it was R$400 worth of laughter therapy because it had been a while since I laughed so much”, he said.
Nicknamed Tom, Luiz Antônio bought no less than six hamburger promotions, a large fries, six Happy Mc Lanches (and eight extra toys), two servings of nuggets, 10 milkshakes, two apple pies, two strawberry ice creams. , two McFlurry ice creams, eight bottles of water, a grape juice and sauces.
In the end, the little boy was sad because he didn’t get the toy he wanted so much. Despite the salty bill, Raissa had fun with the episode.