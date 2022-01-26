6 health problems that food can alleviate or even cure

Good nutrition is essential to prevent the emergence of diseases, infections and diseases in general, along with other care, of course. On the other hand, are there foods that heal? The answer is yes! So, here are 6 situations where food can decrease and even cure health problems.

Read more: Foods to lower bad cholesterol: know 6 options

Health problems that food can alleviate or cure

Cholesterol, HDL (good cholesterol), LDL (bad cholesterol) and triglyceride levels are directly influenced by food. In this case, foods that increase bad cholesterol and triglycerides, which are meats (especially those with apparent fat), fried foods and sweets, should be avoided.

On the other hand, fish, fruits, whole grains (such as brown rice and oatmeal), as well as vegetables and nuts are foods that increase good cholesterol. Therefore, its consumption should be done daily, but in moderation.

Food can help in the treatment of cancer. Thus, it is important to consume foods rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatories, because in this disease there is a very serious inflammation in the body. Therefore, foods such as fruits and vegetables are very rich in micronutrients and should be consumed regularly.

If anemia is caused by iron deficiency, foods such as beef, beans, lentils, chickpeas and peas should be part of your diet. In this sense, it is recommended to consume these items in combination with some source of vitamin C to improve iron absorption. It can be an orange, lemon juice or tangerine.

Foods rich in fiber are essential to improve bowel function. Therefore, daily consumption of fruits, vegetables, as well as whole grains (oats, flaxseeds) is important. In addition, drinking water is also essential to make going to the bathroom easier.

Sodium is the main enemy of those who have hypertension, so the consumption of these foods rich in this nutrient should be moderate. In addition, nutrients such as calcium, magnesium and potassium are ingested daily, which also regulate blood pressure.

Therefore, foods such as cheese, skim milk and yogurt, as well as avocados, bananas, dark green leafy vegetables, beans, almonds, nuts and dark chocolate are great options for people with hypertension.

Foods are excellent sources of nutrients to improve the body’s defense. Therefore, it is recommended to consume fish due to the presence of omega 3, and fruits such as oranges and tangerines because they are rich in vitamin C.

So, now that you know what are the health problems that foods can alleviate, take the opportunity to forward this article to that friend of yours who would also like to know.