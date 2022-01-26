A different black hole is found in a galaxy neighboring the Milky Way

posted on 1/25/2022 1:48 PM / updated on 1/25/2022 1:49 PM



(credit: Iván Éde)

A team of astronomers from the University of Utah in the United States has found a black hole unlike any other. This is because it is smaller than those located at the centers of galaxies and larger than those that arise when a star explodes. This makes it one of the only known intermediate-mass black holes. The discovery was published in The Astrophysical Journal on January 11th.

According to scientists, the black hole is hidden inside B023-G078, a huge star cluster in our nearest neighboring galaxy, Andromeda.

B023-G078 was thought to be a globular cluster of stars, but the researchers argue that it’s a stripped core instead. Stripped cores are remnants of small galaxies that fell into larger galaxies and had the outer stars ripped out by gravitational forces. What remains is a tiny, dense core orbiting the larger galaxy, and at the center of that core, a black hole.

The researchers had believed in this hypothesis for a long time, but now they would be able to prove the existence of the black hole. To do this, they used data from the Gemini Observatory and images from the Hubble Space Telescope and calculated the speed at which the stars were moving. For them to move the way they were in the cluster would only be possible with the presence of a black hole.