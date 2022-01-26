‘A Place in the Sun’: Joy dies after falling off an overpass | come around

AND Ravi (Juan Paiva)who does everything to bring the woman back home, watch the scene and cannot prevent the tragic outcome.
In the chapters to come, Joy takes a frame of inacia (Yara de Novaes) and gets hit.
“I may have my flaws, but I never did that. I always put food on your table, but… in your case, you have your art, don’t you? Your paint to buy”, sneers the tagger’s mother .
Ravi (Juan Paiva) will watch Joy fall — Photo: TV Globo
felt, Joy shows up at the apartment to say goodbye to his son Francis and the mimi (Maithê Rodrigues). She gives her sister a locket and asks Mimi to put it in the baby’s crib.
“Everyone says I’m not worth much because I turned my back on my son. But I want you to know that if I’m far away, that’s why, so I don’t hurt this kid.”
“I’m not coming back. And please, for your sake and for Chico’s sake, don’t wait for me, thanks?”, asks Joy, who goes on to her latest art.
Ravi arrives home and Mimi tells him that her sister was with her and her son, and that she will never come back. The goiano despairs and goes after Joy.
Not being able to do anything, he sees her plummet off the overpassafter Joy leaves her mark.
26 Jan
Wednesday
Christian/Renato manages to prevent Barbara from entering his apart-hotel, preventing the woman from meeting Lara. Concerned about the state of Santiago, Nicole asks Bárbara to tell her father the truth about the plan she set up against Erica. Ana Virgínia asks Breno if there is anything that prevents him from talking to Cecília. Breno looks for Cecília and apologizes for having walked away from the young woman. Lara assures Noca that Christian/Renato has separated from his wife. Inacia scolds Joy for abandoning Francisco. Joy visits Francisco and asks Yasmin to put a medal in her son’s crib. Ravi sees Joy plummet off the flyover she was spray-painting.
Check out the full summary of the day and week!