‘A Place in the Sun’: Joy dies after falling off an overpass | come around

26 Jan Wednesday

Christian/Renato manages to prevent Barbara from entering his apart-hotel, preventing the woman from meeting Lara. Concerned about the state of Santiago, Nicole asks Bárbara to tell her father the truth about the plan she set up against Erica. Ana Virgínia asks Breno if there is anything that prevents him from talking to Cecília. Breno looks for Cecília and apologizes for having walked away from the young woman. Lara assures Noca that Christian/Renato has separated from his wife. Inacia scolds Joy for abandoning Francisco. Joy visits Francisco and asks Yasmin to put a medal in her son’s crib. Ravi sees Joy plummet off the flyover she was spray-painting.

Check out the full summary of the day and week!