Abel Ferreira projects Palmeiras for confrontation against Ponte Preta

Palmeiras started the Campeonato Paulista in a different way this season. In an early game of the 5th round of Paulistão 2022, Alviverde beat Novorizontino 2-0, against Jorge Ismael de Biasi; the match took place last Sunday (23). Now, the team led by coach Abel Ferreira focuses on the 1st round clash.

In his second game for the State, Verdão will face Ponte Preta, from Group D, at Allianz Parque. The clash is scheduled to take place on the night of this Wednesday (26), at 21:35 (Brasilia time). Abel knows who should start playing the duel and globoesporte.com took the opportunity to project what the Portuguese intends to do.

With Gustavo Gómez, Kuscevic and Weverton called up to their respective teams, the Portuguese will have a somewhat modified team to face Macaca. In this way, what appears as a novelty are the reinforcements hired by the São Paulo club for the course of the current season, such as the cases of goalkeeper Marcelo Lomba and defender Murilo.

The trend is that the starting 11 of the current Libertadores champion for the next game will have the following athletes on the field: Marcelo Lomba; Murilo, Luan and Piquerez; Mayke, Danilo, Zé Rafael and Gustavo Scarpa; Raphael Veiga, Rony and Dudu. In the debut, the team had Weverton and Gómez among the starters.

On the other hand, coach Gilson Kleina, who will not have forward João Victor and midfielder João Pedro available, should climb Ponte Preta with the following names: Ygor Vinhas, Norberto, Dedé (Léo Santos), Fábio Sanches and Guilherme Santos; Moisés Ribeiro (Matheus Jesus), Léo Naldi, Marcos Júnior, Wesley and Fessin; Lucca.