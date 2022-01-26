‘Accept all cookies’: what it means to notice that it has become more common on the internet | Technology

“Click to accept our cookies”. It is common to find phrases like this when entering a site for the first time or when returning to it after some time.

These warnings have become more frequent in Brazil since last year due to the General Data Protection Law (LGPD), which provides for the possibility of fines for those who fail to comply with rules on the handling of information.

It is inspired by the General Data Protection Regulation (GPDR), created by the European Union in 2018.

In many cases, before clicking on “Accept cookies”, it is possible to select buttons such as “My options” to change what will be stored (see more at the end of the text). But, in the rush, some people end up choosing to accept everything. See below for questions and answers on the topic.

With the entry into force of the LGPD, more websites began to ask for permission to use cookies

Cookies are files created by websites to collect information about your internet browsing..

They are transferred to your device and can serve several purposes, such as offering more convenience. This includes, for example, keeping a service account active so you don’t have to fill in a login and password each time, or saving items you’ve previously placed in a shopping cart on a store’s website.

In general, cookies pose no dangeras they tend to store random codes – and not personal data – to identify users.

Still, sites with non-best practices may use them to store name, email, or phone, for example. That’s what Fabio Assolini, senior analyst at Kaspersky in Brazil explains.

“A website will be able to store any information in a cookie, including personal data of the registered user – which, of course, is not recommended”, highlights Assolini.

Even without collecting personal data, the files may have information about your internet history. Third-party cookies, present on more than one website, are able to identify the terms you are looking for and show advertisements about them on other pages, for example.

“Who has never done a search for a product on Google and then, while browsing the internet, began to see advertising for that product? This tracking is done by cookies”, says Assolini.

What risks do cookies pose?

How do tech companies sell advertising online?

On devices shared by multiple people, there is a risk with cookies that keep your account logged in. With them, third parties can freely access their accounts. The tip in these cases is always to log out, that is, to end the session before leaving the device.

The analyst also highlights that there are ways to limit the collection of information through cookies. “You can configure your browser to delete cookies, use ad blockers, blockers of trackers that also use cookies,” says Assolini (see tips at the end of the text).

Why do you ask the user to accept cookies?

Some websites have started to show the warning about cookies to comply with GDPR rules, which must be followed by companies that process data from people who are in the European Union, even if they are not based in the region.

The European regulation determines that websites must receive consent to use cookies, except in necessary cases. It also states that, after users consent, pages should offer the same prominence for an option to go back and withdraw permission.

Brazil does not have a specific law on cookiesbut experts point out that its use is analyzed in the context of data processing. According to the LGPD, websites that operate user information must follow certain principles, such as those of necessity, purpose and transparency..

“There is no rule that requires the user to have ‘authorization’, for example”, says Mariana Rielli, project coordinator at Data Privacy Brazil.

However, Mariana explains that, “once the collection of cookies is considered a processing of personal data, the LGPD applies as a whole, so its general rules must be followed”.

According to Paulo Rená, professor of law, innovation and technology, it is necessary to make it clear to the user the reason for the cookie being collected. “It has to be said that the data is going to be used because otherwise the site doesn’t work or that it has some uses that are just for advertising,” he says.

These details are usually presented in the Privacy Policy of the sites.

How to limit cookies? What happens if I don’t accept?

On some websites, cookie notices allow you to control what will be collected. Terms vary, but these windows usually highlight the collection of necessary cookies, which cannot be turned off so as not to compromise the functioning of the page.

Among the cookies that can be refused are marketing cookies., which track your browsing to show you ads; functional ones, used for the site to remember that the account is logged in, for example; and statistics, which are used for the page to create reports on the number of visits.

In addition to the settings for each site, it is possible to change preferences in browsers to restrict third-party cookies. Here’s how to limit third-party cookies in both programs:

Check out how to limit third-party cookies in the desktop version of Chrome:

Open the Chrome menu and select “Settings”; Click on “Privacy and Security”; Search for “Cookies and other site data”; Select the “Block third-party cookies” option.

How to block third-party cookies in the desktop version of Google Chrome

On mobile, follow these steps:

Open the Chrome menu and select “Settings”; Click on “Site Settings”; Tap on “Cookies”; Select the “Block third-party cookies” option.

The browser indicates that with this option enabled, “websites cannot use their cookies to see your browsing activity on different websites, for example to personalize ads”. Despite this, there is the warning that “the resources of some sites may fail”.

How to block third-party cookies in the Google Chrome application

In Firefox, blocking against third-party cookies is enabled by default, but you can check if it is actually enabled by accessing the privacy area. See how to do it:

Open the Firefox menu and click “Options”. Select the “Privacy and Security” option; The setting about collecting cookies and other information appears under “Enhanced Tracking Protection”.

In the mobile app, follow these steps:

Open the Firefox menu; Click on “Settings”; Make sure “Enhanced Tracking Protection” is turned on.

Mozilla Firefox blocks tracking cookies by default